CECIL COUNTY — The day after Thanksgiving is the official start of the holiday season for many, and others stand firm in waiting until Dec. 1. But for the idyllic and gorgeous towns of Cecil County, it’s all about the weather.
North East hosted its tree lighting on Friday night, and children loved to visit with Kris Kringle himself at the North East Rotary Club’s Santa House. There was live music as well as smiling faces, as local families and business owners joined together in celebration of the season. Santa and Mayor McKnight lit up the Town Christmas tree with the musical accompaniment of the North East Middle and High School bands.
“It was so cute,” said North East resident and Bee Our Guest shopowner Angel Ball. “Just like a Hallmark card!”
The event is a preview to one of the largest events of the year, the Cecil County Christmas Parade this coming Saturday.
(Editor’s Note: Read your Cecil Whig on Friday to see the parade route and other details.)
As wonderful as the North East tree lighting was, many Cecil County holiday fans were also excited for the Chesapeake City tree lighting at Pell Gardens, hosted by the Chesapeake City Lions Club. Unfortunately for all, the weather throughout the county was atrocious, with freezing rain pelting the area throughout most of Sunday.
Holiday revelers can still enjoy the merriment in Chesapeake City, as their crab trap tree and gazebo tree are on display for all to see.
