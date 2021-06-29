NORTH EAST — The North East Town general fund expects to see an increase of revenues by over $600,000 in 2022, allowing the town to increase budgets for police, maintenance, parks and other programs.
Town Administrator Melissa Cook MacKenzie said the increase is mainly due to growth in the town with the Ridgely Forest area seeing increased housing along with a new warehouse building on Gateway Drive bringing in new taxes.
The budget also reflects the revitalization of the town now that the COVID pandemic is less of an issue.
“We’re really bringing some of these line items as far as revenue, back to what they would have been in fiscal year ‘20,” Cook-MacKenzie said. “We were very conservative in fiscal year ‘21 because of COVID.”
The town will be adding two additional police full time police officers, creating a staff of 13 officers. The increased police force is due to the expansion of the town, a request from the police chief, and the need for officers to cover when other officers who are on vacation.
North East will spend $166,282 to purchase 12 body cameras for police officers, along with three new police vehicles.
The 3% cost of living adjustment for town employees came as a recommendation from the Maryland Municipal League, a collection of over 100 towns in Maryland. The town also gave a one-time $1,100 bonus to employees.
“Every employee didn’t just step up to the plate, they went above and beyond to keep our town running from our police and our maintenance and our water departments. They all worked together under those COVID guidelines,” Mayor Michael Kline said. “It was just a way that the mayor and the commissioners could say thank you.”
Kline and Cook-MacKenzie said treating staff well through shows of appreciation like the one time bonus and cost of living increases helps ensure a low turnover rate among town employees.
The town is spending $605,782 from the general fund, along with the aforementioned police equipment, the largest expenditure is $200,000 for Lums Road stormwater management. The capital project was also on the 2021 budget, but was carried over to 2022 because of the COVID 19 pandemic.
Water rates will remain the same but Kline said the town will conduct a water rate study next year. Taxes and expenses in the town will remain the same, though the refuse fee is set to increase from $212 to $218 annually per unit, because of the contract the town has with the contractor.
The town permanently waived the penalty fees for residents paying water bills through a credit card, to make it easier for people to pay their bills. That fee had generated around $20,000 in revenue in past years.
“We’re just trying to make it easier for people to pay their bills in the world of online banking,” Cook-MacKenzie said.
