NORTH EAST — The February 10 North East Town Election for two Commissioner seats results are unsurprising. Hilary Crothers-Moore, an incumbent, received 22 votes. Another incumbent, Raymond Mitchell, also received 22 votes, according to Board of Elections officials.
A total of 23 persons voted on the election. In North East, 2,181 people are registered to vote. The election represented a 1.054 percent voter turnout.
Of those 23 voters, 23 voted by paper ballot and none voted by the absentee ballot procedure, officials said.
