North East to consider $7.7 million budget

NORTH EAST — The Town of North East mayor and commissioners were presented with a $7.7 million budget proposal for fiscal year 2021 Wednesday evening as the first step in the annual budget approval process.
The budget covers all town departments and includes all town funds encompassing the general fund, water fund and stormwater fund. Overall, town officials are estimating revenues and expenditures of approximately $3.3 million in the general fund, $4.3 million in the water fund and $160,000 in the stormwater fund.
According to North East Finance and Administration Director Kendrick Natale, the town is seeking to maintain its current tax rate of 48 cents per $100 as opposed to going to the constant yield tax rate of 46.17 cents per $100. This means the town will generate $63,503 of new real property tax revenues, a 3.97 percent increase over the current fiscal year.
Mayor Robert McKnight noted, “Business continues to function and you can’t run a business going backwards so we can’t give money back and remain solvent.”
The town is not requesting any changes to current charges including water service charges for FY2021 meaning those rates will remain the same as the current year.
Possible reductions of revenues
Natale said that the budget had originally been completed prior to the shutdown and so the budget was modified to project new numbers based upon COVID-19. He said revenue and expenditures were cut $150,000 due to the changes.
One of the areas where Natale noted a possible reduction in revenues was in the hotel tax where the difference between anticipated revenues $105,000 is $100,000 lower than the administrative recommended number of $205,000. Natale said the town normally brings in between $8,000 to $15,000. He said going back through the records, the low year for the town was during the prior recession of 2008-2009 and amounted to about $80,000.
Natale said the town was holding its income tax projections constant in the proposed budget due to the fact that the town probably would not see an impact for a year or more due to how the comptroller remits funds to communities and because the full impact of loss income tax revenue due to the shutdown caused by the virus may not be felt until later.
Expenses detailed
On the expense side, Natale said there is a 2.5 percent cost of living adjustment for town employees as well as a 20 percent increase in health insurance premiums based upon actual town expenditures.
In the town’s planning and zoning department the town is proposing creating a new position for a part time grant writer/project manager who will be paid 40 percent from general fund revenues, 40 percent from water fund revenues, Natale said. There are expenses for a computer and other resources budgeted for the proposed position
In the police department it is anticipated that there will be three promotions that will garner a raise of three percent each, Natale said. The cost for replacing pistols that are more than 12 years old as well as the cost of new targets is also part of the expenditures for the department.
Natale noted that the police department had requested two new vehicles, but one did not meet the town’s rules for replacement. After the mayor spoke with a mechanic on the issue it was determined the town could save some resources by getting another year or two out of the vehicle.
One of the proposed increases will be in the contingent fund, which is normally 1.5 percent of expenditures in the general fund. Natale said he was bumping that figure up to $67,000 for additional protection for the town.
Uncertainty about fund revenues
One of the reasons for allocation of additional monies to the contingent fund is because Natale said he was not sure how the numbers would ultimately end up under the highway users fund. According to the proposed budget, the town is anticipating $117,466 in revenues, but Natale noted those revenues are based upon gas sales and motor vehicle registrations, neither of which are producing much revenue at the moment state-wide. He said the actual revenues may come in much lower if the shutdown continues for an extended period of time.
Allocations to other entities in the town also remained relatively flat, Natale said as the town was looking to keep the budget as conservative as possible due to the pandemic and the uncertainty of when things may change.
In the water fund, Natale said the town is anticipating $2.9 million in revenues from water service charges and that while no rate increases are being requested in the FY2021 budget, the town might need to consider a rate study in 2022. Overall it is anticipated the water fund will receive $4.3 million in revenues.
The budget was presented in a work session that occurred prior to the town commission’s regularly scheduled meeting. The only significant item of business was the unanimous approval of a bid in the amount of $155,000 for the renovations of the Jackson House at North East Community Park. The winning bidder is T-N-T Construction out of Harford County.
