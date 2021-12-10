NORTH EAST — North East Mayor Michael Kline faced a packed town hall on Wednesday, but instead of debating water bills or infrastructure, Kline explained the foundations of local government to a crowd of third and sixth grade students from North East Middle and Elementary School.
“It was nice to have the opportunity to tell them what it’s like to be mayor,” Kline said. “There’s a lot of misconception that the mayor makes a lot of money, it’s a great opportunity to inform them what the Mayor’s office is all about.
The visit to the town hall was one of many stops 125 third and sixth grade students made while on a story walk through North East on Wednesday, as they learned about the institutions, from small businesses to government, that make up their town. Students visited the North East Fire Company Fire Station, Chesapeake Bay Coffee Company, town hall, Treats by Zeets, and the police station.
Along with learning about local institutions, pages from the children’s book “The Gingerbread Baby,” by Jan Brett were scattered across the town.
Teacher Hope Stammler, said sixth-grade students played the key role in organizing the event.
“They made up all the questions for the comprehension section. They pulled out all the vocabulary for the crossword puzzle,” Stammler said. “They were like teachers, they planned the whole lesson.”
Sixth graders recorded audio for each reading stop that teachers could play for the students through an app, however, because of technical difficulties, the students read the stories themselves throughout the day.
“It’s really good working with third graders, they’re cute and they have a lot to learn,” one sixth grader Violeta said.
Students visited Treats by Zeets, a pet supply store on Main Street, and immediately gave owner Amber Pucci’s dog Zita a lot of attention.
“I did hear one teacher explain the importance of small business,” Pucci said. “That was really good to hear and it was great to educate the kids on the importance of that and dogs in general. A Lot of kids don’t have dogs so it was nice to have them come in here and pet Zita.”
Lieutenant Stephen Yates showed the students around the North East Police Station, even letting them tour the jail cells. Yates also talked about the large amount of paperwork involved in policing.
Teacher Cece Peters helped organize the event with Stammler. She said sixth graders benefited from the ability to be a role model for younger students.
“At different points, different students stepped up and took that leadership role,” Peters said. “It was fun watching them pair up and show things to their third grade buddies.”
