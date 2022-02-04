NORTH EAST — A North East Police Department officer was struck by a car in a school zone crosswalk on Friday morning - a split-second after she pushed a student out of harm's way, according to town officials.
North East Mayor Michael Kline identified Cpl. Annette Goodyear, a 13-year NEPD veteran, as the officer who was struck by the vehicle while preventing the North East Middle School pupil from getting hit by it.
"Her action was heroic. It was a split-second reaction, no time to think," Kline told the Cecil Whig. "We are blessed in this town to have officers willing to put themselves in harm's way to protect all of our citizens."
The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. Friday on Cecil Avenue in front of NEMS, where Goodyear was handling school crossing duty, reported North East Assistant Town Administrator Robb Carey. Goodyear was transported from the scene to an area hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries and then discharged, according to Carey. The girl suffered a minor injury to her hand, he reported.
A nearby surveillance camera yielded a video of the incident.
The footage shows Goodyear, who is clad in bright orange rain gear, motioning for an approaching eastbound vehicle to stop while she is standing in the Cecil Avenue crosswalk. At the same time, a girl is walking southward toward the middle school as she attempts to cross Cecil Avenue, according to the footage.
Then the vehicle strikes Goodyear, as she pushes the girl out of harm's way, the video shows. On impact, Goodyear rolls up on the hood of the car and then drops to the pavement, where she remains prone for several seconds.
The video also shows the driver - a woman had not been officially identified as of late Friday afternoon - get out of the car and rush to check Goodyear on the pavement, as do several other nearby people.
Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the crash.
"She (Goodyear) was in her safety rain gear, which is extremely visible. She signaled repeatedly for the driver to stop with hand signals, but the car did not slow down. As the child was just about in front of her, (Goodyear) she took the hit at knee level and the car narrowly missed the girl," Carey summarized.
Goodyear suffered minor injuries to her legs and knees, according to Carey, who reported that Goodyear did not return to duty on Friday.
"It was not by her design. She wanted to come back to work," Carey emphasized, adding, "She is resting at home right now."
Carey stressed that Goodyear put her life on the line to protect the youngster. "There was only enough time to get the child out of harm's away, but not enough time for Cpl. Goodyear to get out of the way."
