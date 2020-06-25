North East — The town of North East unanimously approved the appointment of Lt. James Just to the position of police chief, replacing current Chief Darrell Hamilton who is retiring effective July 2, after 43 years with the department.
Just will take over the position officially on July 3 after a vote of the town council Wednesday night.
In recommending Just to the position, Town Administrator Melissa Cook-Mackenzie said that she and Mayor Robert McKnight have met with Just several times regarding the position and that she felt Just has earned a promotion to police chief and that he is immensely qualified for the position.
Cook-Mackenzie said that Just took it upon himself several years ago to obtain an AA degree as such a degree is a requirement to be named to the chief position.
Hamilton said that Just has effectively been in training for the police chief’s position for the last five to six years and that the officers in the department like and respect Just. Hamilton said one of the most important issues for the department at this time is continuity and Just would provide that continuity.
In response to a question from McKnight regarding the choice of Just as the next police chief, Hamilton said, “Absolutely, absolutely, wonderful choice and wonderful man.”
During a discussion regarding naming Just as police chief, Commissioner Cynthia Billig asked whether or not the chief’s position needed to be advertised first before offering it to Just. Cook-Mackenzie said she had spoken to an attorney the town used on a recent employment matter and was told the town did not have to advertise the position.
Just’s appointment was approved unanimously.
During the meeting, the board also discussed the possibility of reopening town hall. Cook-Mackenzie said that she had been in conversation with other towns in the county and other than Perryville, no other towns plan on reopening. She said, other towns saw no reason to jump back into things only to have to possibly shut everything down again based upon the COVID-19 virus.
She said that Perryville expressed the reason they were planning on reopening is they get a lot of walk in traffic and their building was structured in such a way as to allow them to split staff up.
Cook-Mackenzie said the plan would be to lay out a plan that would be safe for town residents and staff and then present that plan for possible approval.
In other matters:
• The town approved a budget amendment for engineering costs for the Jackson House at North East Community Park. The amendment would roll the project costs into FY2020 and then later the costs could be rolled into FY2021, according to Finance Director Kendrick Natale.
• The town also approved the town’s workers compensation policy for FY2021 at a cost of $82,566 with Chesapeake Employers Insurance, which was almost $21,000 better than projected, Natale said.
• The town also approved a requisition to Cecil County for $40,536 for public safety communications expenses as part of a cross-share agreement with the county.
