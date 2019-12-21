NORTH EAST — North East Middle School has joined five other schools in Maryland and Washington, D.C., as they are named state finalists in a nationwide competition that tests students’ skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), according to a press release from competition officials.
Six schools, including NEMS, were were recognized as Maryland/DC State Finalists in the 10th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a nationwide competition that challenges students in grades 6-12 to creatively use STEM skills to address real-world issues in their communities.
“Since launching the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest a decade ago, we’ve seen students tackle some of the biggest issues facing their generation and this year is no different,” said Ann Woo, Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship at Samsung Electronics America, in a prepared statement. “From suicide prevention to single use plastic alternatives, teachers and students are stepping up to creatively address these important issues head-on. We’re thrilled to congratulate the State Finalists of the 10th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest and look forward to seeing these STEM projects progress in the coming months.”
The other schools who were named Maryland/DC State Finalists are Columbia Heights Education Campus in Washington, D.C.; Applications and Research Laboratory in Ellicott City; Green Street Academy in Baltimore; Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women in Baltimore; and James McHenry Elementary & Middle School in Baltimore. NEMS and the other five schools are among the nation’s 300 State Finalists for the competition, competition officials reported.
According to competition officials, classrooms submitted proposals to solve issues in their communities by using STEM skills. All 300 teachers that submitted proposals for the finalist schools will receive one Samsung tablet for their classrooms and will be able to advance in the competition with their students for additional prizes.
Of the nation’s 300 State Finalists, 100 State Winner schools will receive $15,000 in technology and supplies, as well as a video kit to help showcase their project, according to competition officials.
From there, the state winner schools will advance in the contest, at which point 20 National Finalist schools will be awarded $50,000 in technology and classroom materials. The national finalist schools will travel to the final event in the spring, where they will present their project to a panel of judges, competition officials said.
According to competition officials, the judges will select five grand prize National Winner schools, who will each receive $100,000 in technology and classroom materials, and receive a trip to Washington, D.C., to present their projects to members of Congress.
Members of the public will vote to determine one Community Choice winner from the pool of National Finalists. The Community Choice winner will win an additional $10,000 in technology and classroom supplies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.