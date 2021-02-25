ELKTON — A man has been sentenced to time served — approximately two months — for punching an acquaintance in the face at a North East resident while accusing him of stealing his marijuana and demanding that he return it, according to court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda Sexton imposed an 18-month sentence on the defendant, Zachary Rhoades, 25, of the 100 block of Mahogany Drive in North East, on Monday during a courtroom hearing, court records show.
The judge then suspended all but the time that Rhoades had served as a pre-trial Cecil County Detention Center inmate between June 8, when he was processed after his arrest, and Aug. 10, when he was released after posting a $50,000 property bond, according to court records.
Sexton sentenced Rhoades for second-degree assault, to which he had pleaded guilty on Feb. 3, some three weeks earlier, as part of a plea agreement reached by Assistant State’s Attorney Harold Scott Lewis and Rhoades’ lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Michael Barry Fiol. (Second-degree assault is a misdemeanor that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.)
After levying the time-served sentence, Sexton placed Rhoades on 18 months of supervised probation. Sexton ordered Rhoades to successfully complete an outpatient substance abuse program and to have no hostile contact with the victim, as two of the probation conditions.
Court records indicate that North East Police Department Officer Christopher Jones arrested Rhoades after he had gone to a residence in the unit block of Sycamore Drive in response to a “physical disturbance” complaint at approximately 11:30 p.m. on June 7. Backup NEPD officers arrived moments later, police reported.
Investigators identified the Sycamore Drive address as the residence of the victim, who was 49 at the time of the incident, police reported.
Rhoades started to flee out the back door of that Sycamore Drive residence, but he stopped on Jones’ command, according to court records, which indicate that the officer then handcuffed the suspect and detained him at the scene.
The victim told investigators that Rhoades had returned to his Sycamore Drive residence at approximately 11:15 p.m. on June 7, after the two had had a dispute “over drugs and money” at that place about one hour earlier, police reported.
He further told investigators that Rhoades banged on the back door and then, after discovering that it was unlocked, entered the residence without permission, police said. The victim also reported that Rhoades walked into the living room, where Rhoades reportedly confronted him, police added.
“(The victim) stated that Rhoades was yelling at him and claiming he stole weed from him and that he wanted it back,” according to court records.
The victim also reported that Rhoades punched him on the left side of his face, shortly before Jones arrived at the scene, court records show.
