BALTIMORE — A North East man caught with child pornography will spend nearly eight years in a federal prison and then have 25 years of supervised probation after his release.
Estel Henry Cook Jr., 56, pleaded guilty in April 2019 to a single charge of possession of child pornography. He had been charged with four counts of distribution and seven counts of possession of child pornography after investigators found more 976 files of graphic child exploitative material, including 628 images and 348 videos. The victims in the images were young children and an infant.
The events leading to Cook’s arrest started in May 2019, when Maryland State Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an online investigation to identify offenders sharing files of child pornography — and that led detectives to Cook’s residence, police said.
After additional investigating, police added, MSP detectives conducted a court-approved search of Cook’s residence, where they also arrested Cook without incident at that location. Homeland Security Investigations agents assisted MSP detectives in the investigation resulting in Cook’s arrest and the charges against him, police officials noted.
When Cook is freed, he must register as a sex offender where he lives, works, or attends school.
Acting U.S. States Attorney Jonathan F. Lezner thanked Homeland Security, Maryland State Police and the Cecil County State's Attorney's Office for their work in the investigation and prosecution of Cook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.