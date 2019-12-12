NORTH EAST — In the quiet little burg that locals know as "Zion Acres" is one of the best Christmas model railroad displays that captures the imagination of train buffs of all ages.
Karl and Linda Reichenbach have been opening their home to the public for decades each December, inviting anyone in who wants to spend some time browsing and emitting the inevitable "ooooh .... ahhhh."
This is the 34th year for the Chesapeake, Susquehanna & Western Model Railroad at 36 Porter Road near North East. There are still plenty of opportunities to go with dates Dec. 14 through the 29th.
He got his first train as a child and now it's practically part of his DNA to play with the trains.
Here's the remaining dates for the train show, which is free to the public:
Dec. 14 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Dec. 17 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Dec. 19 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Dec. 21 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Dec. 22 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 28 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Dec. 29 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
For more information call 410-658-4297. Karl and Linda are also open to setting up another date for private group visits.
