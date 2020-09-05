NORTH EAST — Maryland State Police is looking for help from the public to find the driver that struck and killed a North East man earl Saturday morning.
"We are looking for a gray or silver Jeep Cherokee or Jeep SUV," said Cpl. Daniel Rumaker, on behalf of the Crash Team at the North East barrack.
Rumaker said the lone witness at the scene of the incident, which happened just before 2 a.m. on Route 272 near Lums Road, told police about the vehicle which struck and killed Mark Jackson.
Rumaker said Jackson, 49, from North East, was pronounced dead at the scene.
"He was crossing the road on the Flying J side of Lums," Rumaker said, referring to the truck stop near the Interstate 95 interchange.
"The driver fled northbound on 272," he added.
Anyone who may have seen something, or has information on the vehicle and its driver, should contact the North East barrack at 410-996-7800 and reference this case number: 20MSP032571.
