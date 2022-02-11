BALTIMORE — A Cecil County man is facing federal bribery charges after he allegedly accepted more than $70,000 in payoffs in exchange for awarding government contracts to a company while employed by the U.S. Army as a research biologist on Aberdeen Proving Ground, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The suspect, Jason Edmonds, 43, of North East, is facing seven charges lodged in an indictment filed by a federal grand jury, prosecutors said. Also charged in the case is John Conigliaro, a 60-year-old Kingsville resident who stands accused of paying bribes to Edmonds, prosecutors added.
Based on information contained in the indictment, Edmonds allegedly committed his offenses from 2012 and 2019 while he was employed by the Army as a Research Biologist at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC) Chemical Biological Center (CB Center) located at the Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG).
“The CCDC CB Center was the nation’s principal research and development center for non-medical chemical and biological weapons defense. The CB Center developed technology in the areas of detection, protection, and decontamination,” explained Alexis Abbott, a USAO spokeswoman.
The seven-count indictment alleges that Edmonds accepted “cash and other financial benefits from John Conigliaro, the owner and CEO of EISCO, Inc.,” an international lab company, in exchange for “favorable action on CB Center contracts.”
For example, according to the charging document, Edmonds directed a $300,000 CB Center project to EISCO in July 2013 and then Conigliaro gave Edmonds $40,000 in cash in October 2013, three months later, so Edmonds “could purchase two rental real estate properties.”
Moreover, after Edmonds purchased that real estate, Conigliaro allegedly “paid for thousands of dollars of renovations to the rental properties,” prosecutors reported. Edmonds executed a “Promissory Note,” in which Edmonds wrote that he repaid Conigliaro a portion of the funds that Conigliaro had given him with CB Center projects, according to prosecutors.
In addition, the indictment alleges that, from 2016 to 2018, Edmonds directed four CB Center projects to EISCO. During that same time period, according to the charging document, Conigliaro allegedly paid for more than $30,000 in renovations to Edmonds’ personal residence.
Conigliaro, who was charged with conspiracy on Feb. 1 by way of a criminal information, is scheduled to appear for his initial appearance and arraignment on Feb. 24 in front of U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman.
If convicted, Edmonds would face a total of 20 years in federal prison — 15 years for bribery and five years for conspiracy, Abbott reported. Conigliaro would face a maximum five-year sentence for bribery if convicted, according to Abbott.
“Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties,” Abbott noted, before outlining, “A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.