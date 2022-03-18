NORTH EAST — A man remained jailed on Tuesday after investigators confiscated nearly three and a half ounces of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl while conducting a court-approved search of his vehicle in the wake of a traffic stop near North East, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Kevin C. Roberts, 59, of the 100 block of Old Log Cabin Road near North East.
Members of the Street Level Crimes Unit (SLCU), which is part of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, stopped a 2004 Mazda Tribute driven by Roberts on Rogers Road near North East Road (Route 272) at approximately 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. That traffic stop was made because, earlier that day, CCSO Det. Joseph McCabe had received a search warrant for Roberts and his Mazda after information had been developed during an investigation, police added.
Investigators transported Roberts and his vehicle to CCSO’s headquarters near Elkton, where the searches were conducted, police reported.
While searching the Mazda, investigators confiscated 292 wax paper bags containing suspect heroin/fentanyl after finding them in the center console, according to the charging document. The suspect heroin/fentanyl in those baggies had a combined weight of 97.2 grams, court records allege. There are approximately 28 gram in one ounce.
Investigators also seized $324 and a cellphone, police reported.
Arrested at CCSO headquarters, Roberts is facing seven criminal charges, five of which are felonies, including possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a large amount of a controlled and dangerous substance, court records show.
Roberts remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, five days after his bail review hearing, according to court records.
