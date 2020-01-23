ELKTON — A North East man is being held without bond in the Cecil County Detention Center after his arrest Wednesday on charges including intent to distribute and possession of controlled dangerous substances, Maryland State Police said.
At a Thursday bail review the judge decided to keep Jason Vernon Jones Jr. in custody without bond.
Jones, 40, was taken into custody at a home on Sycamore Drive in North East. A search warrant of the home uncovered 148 grams of suspected crack cocaine, which translates to slightly more than five ounces.
The Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network conducted a month-long investigation in interstate drug trafficking, which led to the arrest. Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division and Special Investigation Section, along with investigators from the Maryland State Police Gang Enforcement Unit, Firearms Enforcement Unit, members of the Elkton Police Department and troopers from the North East Barrack assisted with this arrest.
Funding for the operation came, in part, from the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police.
Jones faces a preliminary hearing Feb. 19. The distribution charge is a felony. The possession charge is filed as a misdemeanor.
