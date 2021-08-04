A North East man, Phillip Jason Mitchell, is being held in the Cecil County Detention without bond after Rising Sun Police found him in possession Monday night of 135 small bags of a suspected heroin-fentanyl mix and chunks of suspected crack cocaine.
A North East man, Phillip Jason Mitchell, is being held in the Cecil County Detention without bond after Rising Sun Police found him in possession Monday night of 135 small bags of a suspected heroin-fentanyl mix and chunks of suspected crack cocaine.
RISING SUN — A Monday night traffic stop for an out of service headlight lead police to arrest a North East man on various drug charges.
Phillip Jason Mitchell, 37, a resident of the 1000-block of West Philadelphia Road, is charged with one count of drug possession with intent to distribute narcotics — which is a felony — and two counts of drug possession.
It was also discovered that Mitchell, 37, had an outstanding warrant through Maryland State Police.
As of Tuesday afternoon he was being held without bond in the Cecil County Detention Center.
Just before 10 p.m. Monday, Master Police Officer Daniel Stickney with the Rising Sun Police Department saw a pick up truck with South Carolina license plates exit the Plus One Gas Station on Route 1 near Horseshoe Road without stopping. He also noticed that the right front head light was not lit.
Following the vehicle along Route 1 he brought the truck to a stop near Golden Mule. As he approached, Stickney reports he saw a lot of motion inside the cab of the truck.
While talking with the occupants, Stickney reports he detected “an odor of burnt crack cocaine coming from the interior of the vehicle.”
In the charging documents Mitchell reportedly told law enforcement that he was “in possession of (3) trash cans of crack cocaine and that they were concealed within a pocket in his shorts.”
Mitchell, and the driver of the truck, admitted they had smoked crack cocaine earlier that evening.
With Mitchell and the driver — who was not charged — no longer in the truck, police found three clear containers, each containing a hard, white chunky substance, identified as crack cocaine.
Once at the Rising Sun Police Department a second officer, MPO Stephen McKinney, searched Mitchell and found 135 small blue wax bags containing a white powder substance in Mitchell’s crotch. McKinney identified that substance as a heroin/fentanyl mix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.