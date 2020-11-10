NORTH EAST — A man is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly stabbed a teen multiple times outside a residence near North East, where a party reportedly involving underage drinking was occurring, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The stabbing occurred at approximately 10 p.m. on Friday in the 600 block of West Old Philadelphia Road (Route 7), where, shortly after the incident, Maryland State Police investigators arrested the suspect, Terry Scott Wilkins, 26, of the 400 block of Elk River Manor Drive near North East, police reported.
In addition to attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, Wilkins is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault, court records show.
Wilkins remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Tuesday, one day after his bail review hearing, according to court records, which also indicate that he is scheduled for a Dec. 2 preliminary hearing.
The alleged victim, whom investigators identified as an 18-year-old male, suffered two stab wounds to his stomach and then one to his back after he turned to retreat, police said. He also suffered a cut to his hand when he reportedly attempted to block the knife, police added.
An ambulance crew transported the teen from the scene to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, police reported. As of Monday night, information regarding the teen’s medical condition was unavailable.
During a police interview, Wilkins told MSP investigators that he did not remember stabbing anyone — before maintaining that, if he did stab anyone, he did so in self-defense after three males “jumped” him outside the residence where the party was taking place and stomped on his face, police said. Investigators noted a cut to Wilkins’ left eye, police added.
Wilkins acknowledged that he possessed a “silver/gold razor blade” at the time of the fight and, when investigators asked where the knife was, he surmised that it wound up in a ditch, court records show. Wilkins also told investigators that he had consumed “ICE,” a slang term for methamphetamine, approximately 90 minutes before the incident occurred, according to court records.
MSP troopers and paramedics responded to the scene at 10:08 p.m. Friday, after receiving an assault complaint, court records show.
The alleged victim’s girlfriend told investigators that Wilkins showed up at the West Old Philadelphia residence after the party had started, police said. She also told investigators that Wilkins was upset because his girlfriend was at the party, and he did not want her there, police added.
After Wilkins’ girlfriend told him to leave, Wilkins allegedly slammed his girlfriend against a parked car, prompting the alleged victim and two other males to grab Wilkins — triggering a fistfight, court records allege. (During his police interview, Wilkins told investigators that he never touched his girlfriend, court records show.)
Also based on the account given by the alleged victim’s girlfriend, police reported that, after the fistfight ended, Wilkins walked next door to where the mother of the alleged victim’s girlfriend lives.
“(The alleged victim’s girlfriend) and her mother both told Wilkins to leave. It was at that time that Wilkins pulled out a knife and advised that he was going to stab the three guys for fighting him,” according to charging documents.
Wilkins then confronted the alleged victim and allegedly stabbed him repeatedly, court records allege.
A male then confronted Wilkins, who, in turn, allegedly cut his hand, according to charging documents. The male who had suffered the cut to his hand left the scene before police arrived because “he was afraid of getting in trouble for underage drinking,” court records show.
Interviewed by an MSP investigator in a hospital emergency room, the alleged victim never mentioned fighting with Wilkins, police said. He told the investigator that he had left the party, after learning that a man was coming there to fight with his girlfriend, and that he went across the street with his friend to that friend’s residence, police added.
When he and his friend heard a loud argument a short time later, the alleged victim walked out to a stop sign and eavesdropped on the dispute, the teen told the investigator, according to court records. That is when an unknown man walked up to the teen, according to the alleged victim, and stabbed him several times, court records allege.
After the alleged victim gave his account, the teen’s father asked to speak privately with the MSP investigator in the hallway, court records show. Once there, the father told the investigator that he believed his son never left the party and surmised that the teen had indicated otherwise only because he was “scared of getting in trouble for underage drinking,” according to court records.
The father also told the investigator that “he was not sure” what led up to the stabbing, police reported.
