CONTRIBUTED BY MIKE WALLACE
NORTHEAST — North East High School sophomore Noah Wallace brought home the first golf state championship in the history of Cecil County on Wednesday, with a 3-over-par performance at the University of Maryland.
The course had more hills than what Wallace was used to in Cecil County, making it a good challenge for the young golfer. Wallace performed well on both days of the tournament, scoring 1-over-par on the first day, and 2-over-par on the second. Wallace finished seven strokes ahead of the second place finisher at the 1A/2A tournament, Hank Adams of Brunswick Md.
“I won by a good amount so that was pretty cool,” Wallace said.
Wallace said the third hole was tough, leading to two bogey’s because of a difficult approach to the green.
Wallace celebrated by attending the North East Football game on Thursday night, receiving congratulations from many of his classmates. Wallace hopes to play golf in college.
Wednesday marked Wallace’s first time competing in the state championship, as the tournament was canceled because of COVID-19 last year.
“I was really proud of him for staying focused for two days,” said Noah's father, Mike Wallace. “Sometimes after you're the leader for the first day things just go south in your mind. But he stayed focused the whole time.”
Noah Wallace has played golf competitively for a little over a year and a half.
“He has a very short memory for a lot of things on the golf course,” Mike Wallace said. “That’s what you need to be successful.”
Earlier this year, at Dorsal Resort and Spa in Miami, Fla., Wallace placed 13th at the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship. Mike Wallace hopes his son’s performance inspires other Cecil County students to pursue golf.
