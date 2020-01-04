NORTH EAST — Otis Isaacs Jr. was laid to rest Saturday in a funeral that paid tribute to the longtime member of North East Fire Company.
Isaacs, 73, died Dec. 29, the day after helping the fire company respond to several service calls. Because Isaacs died within 24 hours of responding to a call for service, his death is considered to have been in the line of duty. Due to that designation, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all state and U.S. flags be flown at half staff until the interment.
Very active in the fire company, Isaacs also held several titles including president, chief, chief engineer and a member of the board of directors. He was a delegate to the Maryland State Firemen’s Association and was inducted in 2003 into the Harford-Cecil Hall of Fame.
After a service held at Crouch Funeral Home, Isaacs' casket was placed on a 1938 fire engine. Accompanied by his grandchildren, the procession traveled from Main Street to Mauldin Avenue, ending at North East Methodist Cemetery.
