NORTH EAST — The North East Fire Company is bringing the joy of the carnival to Cecil County until July 3 to raise money to support their 100th anniversary in 2022.
The event, at the firehouse grounds on 210 South Mauldin Ave is open 6-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 3-10 p.m. on Saturday. Fire Company Public Information Officer Howard Ewing said the event features 10-15 different rides, along with food vendors, and carnival games where people can win prizes.
On Tuesday around 1,350 people attended the carnival for its opening day.
“It goes toward everything, operational, administrative wherever the need is,” Ewing said.
The event marks the company’s first carnival since 2019, since last year’s was canceled because of the COVID pandemic.
“We just came to support the fire house and have a fun night with the kids,” Megan Isaacs said.
Other residents came out to take advantage of the sunshine, since even though it was quite hot, it’s supposed to rain over the weekend.
“I’m a county native, I’ve come here for my entire youth and decided to bring my children out on what will hopefully be the one decent night because it’s supposed to rain,” Jeremy Bunty said.
Rides cost $1.25 for a single ticket, $25.00 for a sheet of 24 tickets and $25.00 per wristband, which allows for unlimited rides for an entire day.
Carnival Chair Jeff Isaacs said the 2019 carnival raised around $17,000, and this year the company hopes to raise $25,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.