NORTH EAST — If your holiday travels take you along England Creamery Road be prepared to make a quick stop and enjoy Charlie and Mary Ann Robinson’s tree.
Standing more than 50 feet tall, the co-color pine is adorned with thousands of lights in different sizes and colors.
“The tree started as a Christmas tree in the house,” Charlie Robinson said. “That was 40-plus years ago.”
When that Christmas was over the soft-needled pine was planted in the front yard of the Robinson farm house.
“For years I would trim it,” Mary Ann said. That was when the size was manageable. “Now it’s a big job.”
Charlie said he and his friend John England spend at least 10 hours hanging lights on the tree.
“The first couple of years we used a tractor and a loader,” Charlie said of the effort to reach the top of the growing coniferous tree. “Then we got a clothesline prop.”
It didn’t take long for even those tools to be inadequate.
“In 2004 or around that we got the bucket truck,” he recalled. Actually it belong to England, who uses it for his construction company the rest of the year.
Robinson and England now have to dodge overhead electric lines, which the growing tree is now intersecting. Fortunately the lines run through the side facing the house so the public view is unobstructed. Buying light strings in everything from incandescent to LED bulbs, Robinson knows what works best for visibility.
“Mom likes the multi-colors but at a distance you can see the color,” he said. While the LED is kinder to his electric bill, those also are not distance friendly.
At the top of the tree is the brightest light of all.
“It’s a light bulb in a jar,” he explained.
He can never predict when he and John will start and complete the tree each year. Some years the giant tree was lit just the week before Christmas. This year the work was completed early in December.
“And the neighbors will call me to tell me they can see it,” he said.
He and Mary Ann prepare for the inevitable car load of strangers that come close to get a better look and pictures.
“It’ll look pretty good until the first wind storm,” he said.
The Robinson farm is in the 500 block of England Creamery Road but if you venture out at night, of course, you won’t need a GPS. Just keep your eyes open for the stately tree awash in colored lights.
And Merry Christmas from Charlie and Mary Ann.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.