NORTH EAST - Diane Thompson was an energetic woman of many passions and, most would agree, gardening was at the top of that list.
It was Thompson, for example, who came up with the idea for the Garden Market - an event that has been held on the grounds of St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church in North East during the first weekend of every May for the past 23 years.
Thompson worked tirelessly along with countless other St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church parishioners in the planning of each year's Garden Market. Her husband, James Thompson, a church member who died in 2011, played a major role in the planning.
Although she came up with the Garden Market idea, Thompson humbly deflected all credit away from her.
"She said it was a message from God. She woke up one morning and the idea just occurred to her, out of the blue," explained her 60-year-old son, James Thomson Smith, who lives in Rising Sun.
Featuring dozens of gardening-related vendors, the annual Garden Market reportedly attracts an estimated 4,000 visitors from throughout the tristate region, according to Karen Schaeffer, whose husband is The Rev. John Schaeffer, the church's pastor.
"It is not just a major event for our church, it is a major event for the community," Karen said, adding, "Diane really was the driving force behind our Garden Market."
Sadly and tragically, Thompson, whom Karen described as a "very active woman who was in exceptionally good shape," died on Feb. 24 from a fall while horseback-riding. She was 80.
"She died doing what she loved," her son summarized, taking a measure of comfort from that fact.
The unexpected death of Thompson left her church family reeling.
It then left congregants searching for the most fitting way to honor Thompson, whose long list of activities included participating in two area garden clubs, volunteering with a group that helps special needs children and working as a para-support teacher in the public school system.
The brainstorming led to the labor of love that took place Saturday in St. Mary Anne's churchyard - where approximately 70 parish members and community volunteers, armed with spades and other gardening tools, indiscriminately planted 10,000 crocus bulbs amid the old grave markers.
It is a fitting tribute to Thompson for many reasons, according to those involved in the project.
For starters, some four months from now, the old cemetery that dates back to 1709 will abound with vibrant, purple flowers when the crocus bulbs bloom in late February - the month in which Thompson died - or in early March.
Crocus is an early-blooming plant and, as such, it ushers in the rebirth of spring - a season akin to youthfulness and cheerfulness, some of the qualities possessed by Thompson. (Moreover, because it is a harbinger of spring, the purple crocus blossom is one of the first pollen sources of the season available to bees.)
It's also noteworthy that these crocus blossoms will be purple - the color of lent season, which, according to the calendar, will start on Feb. 17 in 2021.
Donations enabled the church to purchase 8,000 crocus bulbs, which cost $12 per 100 bulbs, according to planners. Because the seeds were bought in bulk, the church received 2,000 additional crocus bulbs for free, they reported.
Saturday's planting project - an outside event that easily allowed for social distancing - served as a homecoming of sorts, according to the pastor.
(He reported that in-person attendance of Sunday services at the church has been down approximately 50 percent because of coronavirus concerns. Many of the congregants have been opting to attend those services virtually, he noted.)
"Some of the people here today haven't seen each other since March," Schaeffer said on Saturday.
The planting project to honor Thompson was marked by fellowship. Such a scene - church family members socializing while working together - would have warmed Thompson's heart, according to Linda Hunt, a congregant who lives in Elkton.
"She's up in heaven right now, looking down and smiling," Hunt commented.
The collective memory of Thompson likely will live on for decades to come. That's because the crocus bulbs planted in the churchyard on Saturday can come back, or re-blossom, for up to 50 years.
"The bulbs will continue to multiply. Every year, the blossoms will get thicker and thicker and more and more spectacular. There will be an abundance of blossoms. It will add beauty to our church and to our churchyard," Karen said.
She paused briefly and then commented, "And for Diane, it is wonderful tribute."
