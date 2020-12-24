NORTH EAST — Maryland State Police Tfc. Stephen Turner and Cpl. Scott Tassone have been recognized as North East Barrack’s 2019 Trooper of the Year and 2019 NCO (Non-Commissioned Officer) of the Year respectively.
The honors were announced later — and less ceremoniously — than they had been in years past due to precautions to safeguard against the spreading of the coronavirus, such as the avoidance of large gatherings, noted Lt. Jeffrey Kirschner, commander of the North East Barrack.
Kirschner presented Tassone and Turner certificates of recognition, along with distinctive Barrack NCO of the Year and Trooper of the Year uniform ribbons respectively during a low-key ceremony at the North East Barrack earlier this month. Tassone and Turner also received unique replica license plates — not for official use — to show the barrack’s appreciation for the work that they both did during 2019.
“Unfortunately a more formal ceremony, which usually occurs in the spring, wasn’t able to happen and this recognition couldn’t come sooner,” Kirschner noted.
Qualifying that all MSP troopers are dedicated, Kirschner explained that, every year, the Trooper of the Year Award and the NCO of the Year Award are given to a trooper and supervisor at the North East Barrack who is “well rounded and excels in all aspects of their law enforcement activities” and one who “exemplifies commitment to the chosen profession.”
In addition, the award recognizes a trooper who is “active and well respected in the community,” according to Kirschner.
Tfc. Stephen Turner
In 2013, Turner graduated from Aberdeen High School, where he played varsity football and competed on the school’s varsity wrestling team. After attending Towson State University, he transferred to Frederick Community College, from which he graduated in 2016 with an associates degree in police science.
Turner was hired as a cadet by the Maryland Transportation Authority Police after his college graduation, and he assisted in the agency’s property/evidence room and its Active Shooter Training Program.
After leaving the MRAP, Turner entered the Maryland State Police Training Academy and later graduated in the top five percent of the 2016 graduating class.
Later in 2016, Turner was assigned to the North East Barrack, where he “routinely was acknowledged by command staff and supervisors for his continuous outstanding monthly work performance,” according to the nomination letter written by MSP supervisors.
During 2019, Turner consistently ranked among the top producers at the North East Barrack in almost every statistical category.
Turner “applied a complete knowledge of Maryland criminal law to successfully investigate and properly document” 98 criminal investigations in cases relating to theft, malicious destruction of property, rape, prostitution and aggravated assaults.
“He has displayed the ability to compile critical information, utilize resources, develop suspects and ensure proper application of the criminal law, which resulted in 66 criminal arrests. This yielded a 79 percent case closure rate,” according to his nomination letter, which notes that the second best investigator at the barrack had a 65 percent closure rate.
As for traffic investigations during 2019, Turner yielded a 55 percent charging rate, outperforming the next overall traffic enforcer by 11 percent, and he outperformed his peers in traffic stops by 18 percent and in DUI arrests by 10 percent, ranking first overall.
Within the barrack, Turner was recognized for his “desire to lead and mentor his fellow troopers,” as well as for leading by example.
As for his connection with the community, Turner was recognized for donating 10 percent of his salary to several local churches while also volunteering his time to mentor and teach children and teens the “importance of faith and the impact it has on everyday life,” according to his nomination letter. Turner participated in the Extreme Family Outreach program, which impacted approximately 800 children in the Edgewood, Joppatowne, Havre de Grace, and Aberdeen.
“On any given Sunday, Tfc. Turner assists with ‘Sidewalk Sunday School’ in struggling neighborhoods. His focus is to empower children and teens to be better citizens and independent adults by passing on to them the importance of faith and service. He explains how he routinely incorporates these practices in his everyday work-policing, and how if he could help just one person it could change a life forever,” the nomination letter reads.
In addition, Turner participates in Group Missions, which target locations in 25 states. It is designed to provide assistance for the underprivileged in these states. Over the years, Turner and approximately 900 teens have participated in rehabbing homes, painting, completing needed repairs, and building handicapped accessibility ramps among other things to help.
Cpl. Scott Tassone
Tassone, who has served with the Maryland State Police for nearly 10 years, has set himself apart from other NCOs in many ways, including the manner in which he was nominated for the 2019 North East Barrack NCO of the Year Award, according to Kirschner.
“This is the first time I’ve seen an NCO nominated by the troopers (instead of by fellow supervisors). That shows the respect the troopers have for him and their appreciation for what he does and for what he does for them,” commented Kirschner, who has been the North East Barrack commander since 2016, after one-year stints as assistant commander at the Centreville Barrack and at the Bel Air Barrack.
Unlike Turner, who entered his law enforcement career right after college, Tassone worked 22 years in the construction field, where he established himself, before he applied with the Maryland State Police — at age 35 — because he had a “strong desire to make a difference,” according to his nomination letter.
He entered MSP’s Training Academy in March 2011 and, after graduating, he was assigned to the Golden Ring Barrack. Two years later, Tassone was transferred to the North East Barrack.
While working road patrol as a trooper, Tassone was consistently among North East Barrack’s top three producers, part of the reason he was runner-up for the North East Barrack Trooper of the Year Award in 2014.
“It was during this time (that) he built a reputation for being a pro-active trooper who always (takes) the initiative. He was honored as one of Cecil County’s Hometown Heroes because of his service to the citizens of Cecil County,” his nomination letter reads.
In 2017, Tassone was promoted to corporal and was reassigned to recruiting, which he did for two years before returning to the North East Barrack as a patrol supervisor.
During 2019, Tassone accounted for 62 percent of the patrol supervisors’ total arrests. He also led patrol supervisors in handling criminal investigations and reportable accidents, taking 16 criminal investigation reports and handling 10 accident investigations.
“Cpl. Tassone does not ask of his troopers what he is not prepared to do himself. He often assisted troopers on calls for service and demonstrated valuable leadership skills, while providing insight and expertise (that) he has garnered through the years with the Maryland State Police. Corporal Tassone often performs assignments not usually associated with that of a trooper and is often sought by North East Barrack Command Staff to provide expertise and assistance in these manners,” according to his nomination letter.
Troopers at the North East Barrack reported that Tassone’s knowledge of the Maryland State Police rules and regulations, criminal law and traffic law is “evident in his daily performance” and that he “does not hesitate to assist others with any and all problems that arise.”
Assigned additional duties in 2019, while maintaining a high level of work production, Tassone is credited with “quickly and accurately correcting” several issues within the LIDAR and RADAR (speed enforcement) programs.
Tassone further organized those programs to “ensure proper calibrations and services for every RADAR and LIDAR unit at North East Barrack,” in addition to acting to ensure that RADAR and LIDAR certification of every qualified trooper at the North East Barrack was in compliance.
Moreover, he created a shared drive that contained and organized all of the certifications and calibration records for each trooper, RADAR, and LIDAR at North East Barrack, which were to be used by the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office for trial preparation.
Tassone also assisted with North East Barrack recruiting efforts, having gained an expertise in that area during his previous two-year assignment, and helped with background investigations on applicants.
Within the barrack, Tassone creates a “positive work environment and motivates his assigned group and additional troopers at North East Barrack,” where he is often “sought out by fellow troopers and supervisors to provide guidance and leadership” and where he also leads by example, according to his nomination letter.
Outside the barrack, Tassone participates in “Shop with a Cop,” “Cops on Rooftops,” the Special Olympics Torch Run, the Unity Tour, and the North East Barrack food and coat drives. In addition, Tassone “helps foster a positive relationship between today’s youth and law enforcement” by purchasing Christmas gifts for less fortunate children of Cecil County and providing meals to the homeless community, according to his nomination letter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.