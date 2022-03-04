NORTH EAST — North East author Tiffany Semmons channeled her own experience as a mother and preschool director to write a book – titled “What Did We Miss?” – to help parents get their little ones to bed.
“This book was born out of sleep deprivation,” Semmons, who has two children herself, said.
Semmons has seen the problems stemming from a lack of sleep firsthand; from children having trouble focusing in school because they are tired, to parents being frustrated because their child is up all night.
“Sleep deprivation is affecting educators, parents and children,” Semmons said. “When all three of us are sleep deprived, frustrated and cranky, it really does a disservice to everyone involved.”
The book focuses on how children are often curious about what goes on during bedtime, as they overhear their parents do chores and conduct other activities. The children then get up, interrupting their parents, to see what’s going on.
In the rhyming children’s book, Semmons goes through every day of the week, to show children that parents are often taking time in the night to do mundane things like washing dishes or cleaning the house, not having a party or doing something fun like children often imagine. Each weekday features the children responding to a sound, such as a rhythmic “clink clink clink,” that turns out to be a chore.
“They see their parents doing mundane things like washing dishes, vacuuming the floor, moving furniture, doing things that are not fun,” Semmons said. “Which in turn causes the parents to be frustrated, because [they think] ‘I’ve been with you all day, I need to go to sleep so I can finish my adult responsibilities.’”
On Saturday, the parents do have a party, which Semmons said can open up the conversation between parents and children about how parents need breaks.
“The parent can go through the book and make it an educational tool right before bed,” Semmons said.
Semmons acknowledges that a child’s curiosity can often be frustrating for parents when they need to go to bed, but that they shouldn’t get upset toward their child because it’s a normal behavior for kids.
“We want parents to understand that curiosity and silliness and imagination is age appropriate. It’s frustrating, but it’s not something to be upset about,” Semmons said. “It’s showing parents that if you use humor you can work through that frustration.”
“What Did We Miss?” is currently in the middle of a Kickstarter campaign, which raised $10,489 out of a $10,000 goal in three days. Readers can go to https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/whatdidwemiss/what-did-we-miss, for more information and a full list of Kickstarter rewards.
Rewards range from copies of the book, to resources like a sleep journal and a sleep hygiene lesson plan. Semmons said additional support will help create a version of the book accessible for the deaf and blind community, and Spanish speakers.
People who contribute $165 or more can have access to a question and answer session with the author and a sleep consultant, along with a conversation between Semmons and Cecil County educational consultant Athari Learning.
The book, illustrated by Anuki Lopez and edited by former Disney editor Brooke Vitale, is published through Semmons’ company “So Much Semmons,” which focuses on books, blogs and other materials about parenting. She plans to have an author reading at Circle of Care Early Learning Center in Elkton during the summer. “What Did We Miss?” is intended for ages 4-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.