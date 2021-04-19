ELKTON — A domestic dispute spilled out of a residence near North East and onto Cecil County roads on Friday, when a woman allegedly chased her partner — reaching an estimated 100 mph at times — and rammed his vehicle multiple times, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Jordan Nicole Spicer, 28, of the 100 block of Nazarene Camp Road, off Route 272, near North East.
Spicer is charged with first-degree assault, a felony that is punishable by up to 25 years in prison if convicted, court records show. Spicer, who spent the weekend in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, remained jailed in lieu of $5,000 bond early Monday afternoon, after her bail review hearing earlier that day, according to court records.
In addition, Spicer is charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, police reported.
Maryland State Police Tfc. Plaisimond started his investigation at approximately 7 a.m. Friday, when he received a dispatch regarding a "possible domestic in progress" in the northbound lane of Interstate 95, about three miles north of the North East/Rising Sun interchange, police said. At that time, police added, Plaisimond was inside his parked patrol vehicle near the North East/Rising Sun exchange, police added.
While the trooper was responding, he learned from the dispatcher that the "vehicles were on the move" again, now traveling on southbound Route 279, court records show. The dispatcher then advised Plaisimond that the two vehicles in question had stopped at the Elkton Car Wash in the 500 block of South Bridge Street in Elkton, according to court records.
After arriving at the car wash, the trooper interviewed the victim — a 29-year-old man who alleged that Spicer started arguing with him after she had arrived at their residence earlier that morning and that, when he left for work, she followed him, police reported.
The alleged victim told Plaisimond that Spicer drove more aggressively, reaching speeds of approximately 100 mph, after they had driven onto northbound I-95, according to charging documents. He also told the trooper that Spicer rammed his vehicle from behind multiple times, pushing him off the road, court records allege.
Spicer told the trooper that she followed the alleged victim because he had threatened that "she was never going to see her son again," court records show.
"While speaking with Spicer, I detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath," court records allege.
The trooper noticed "fresh damage" to Spicer's vehicle and "fresh mud" on its tires while speaking with her at the car wash, according to charging documents.
"A fog light belonging to Spicer's vehicle was located and recovered approximately forty feet from the front of Spicer's vehicle," court records allege.
After arresting Spicer and transporting her to MSP's JFK Barrack near Perryville, the trooper asked the suspect to perform a series of standardized field sobriety tests, and she obliged, police said. Plaisimond watched as Spicer performed the tests, police added.
"Based on my observation, I had reason to believe Spicer was driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and she was charged with DUI," the trooper explains in his written application for charges contained in court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.