North East-area man charged in attack on his family, MSP troopers

NORTH EAST – A man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly attacked his wife and four children while armed with a knife, prompting them to flee from their North East-area home and take refuge in the family vehicle – a scene reportedly witnessed by a neighbor, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The suspect, Robert Carl Clites, 48, also stands accused of aggressively approaching a Maryland State Police trooper, who, in response, squirted pepper spray into Clites’ face, police said.
In addition, Clites allegedly swung a six-foot-long tree limb repeatedly at three MSP troopers who had responded to the suspect’s residence in the unit block of Salem Court, police added.
MSP troopers assigned to the North East Barrack rushed to Clites’ residence at approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, after a neighbor called 911 and reported a “physical altercation" that involved a knife and "multiple family members," police reported.
“The (neighbor) stated the wife and children had been attacked by (Clites) and that he witnessed (Clites) exit the residence with a knife in his possession and approach the wife and children, who had fled the residence into their vehicle. I observed a bloody handprint from the suspect on the hood of the vehicle, after making contact with the victim,” MSP Tfc. Arment outlines in his written statement of probable cause in court records.
Arment reported in charging documents that Clites’ 39-year-old wife and his four children “were all covered in blood” when he made contact with them at the scene, police said. The suspect’s wife told the trooper that Clites had attacked her and their children, police added.
“I observed swelling to (the wife's) left eye. I observed a bite mark on the leg of a male juvenile victim, who is the son of the suspect,” according to court records.
Court records indicate that Clites also was “covered in blood” when investigators found him in the backyard of his residence, where troopers made several attempts to ask Clites to speak with paramedics, police reported.
“Clites took an aggressive posture, balling his fists, and made statements that, ‘I’m not going back to jail without a fight,’ and stated that, ‘You see these rings. I’m gonna take it old school’,” according to court records.
Then Clites charged toward MSP Tfc. Porter, prompting that trooper to discharge pepper spray into Clites’ face, court records further allege.
As Arment approached Clites to take him into custody, the suspect allegedly grabbed a tree limb and started swinging it – nearly striking three MSP troopers in their faces, police said. All the while, Clites ignored several verbal commands from troopers to drop the limb, police added.
Clites dropped the limb when he tripped over a tree branch, prompting Arment to approach Clites to arrest him, according to court records. Clites continued to struggle, but Arment was able to take him into custody, police reported. During the incident, several neighbors came out of their residences “due to the noise,” police noted.
“A concealed hacksaw and several other sharp objects were located in the vicinity of where Clites was apprehended and initially observed. The knife involved in the initial complaint was located inside of the residence,” according to charging documents.
Clites is facing 17 charges, including multiple counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, court records show. A court docket entry on Friday indicated that Clites remained in custody and that a “pre-trial supervision recommendation" had been filed, in the event of his release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.