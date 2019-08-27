NORTH EAST — A man is facing several child pornography charges after investigators raided his North East-area residence early Tuesday morning and arrested him, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified Estel Henry Cook Jr., 55, as the suspect. Cook is charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography and seven counts of possession of child pornography, police said. As of late Tuesday afternoon, Cook remained in custody while waiting to see a Cecil County District Court commissioner, who would set bond, police added.
The events leading to Cook’s arrest started in May, when MSP’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an online investigation to identify offenders sharing files of child pornography — and that led detectives to Cook’s residence, police said.
After additional investigating, police added, MSP detectives conducted a court-approved search of Cook’s residence at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday, when they also arrested Cook without incident at that location. Homeland Security Investigations agents assisted MSP detectives in the investigation resulting in Cook’s arrest and the charges against him, police officials noted.
“A preliminary forensic review of Cook’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files,” an MSP spokesman said.
MSP’s Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, police said. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the internet and other related crimes that victimize children, police added.
This task force is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland, made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, police reported.
