NORTH EAST — Two parades will spread holiday cheer in Cecil County this Saturday Dec. 4. North East will host the annual Cecil County Christmas Parade, while Chesapeake City will be adding a horse parade to the Poplar Hall Christmas Market.
The North East parade is set to be the largest yet with 127 entries.
“People are just so anxious to get back to some traditional holiday events,” Town Administrator Melissa Cook-MacKenzie said.
Participants include marching bands from North East, Elkton, Perryville, and Rising Sun high-schools. Many local restaurants will also feature specials just for parade day. The 2020 parade was canceled because of the pandemic.
“The last couple years I’ve been told it’s just wall to wall down Main Street,” Town Administrator Cook-MacKenzie, referring to the crowd at the parade, said.
The town encourages participants and audience members to wear a mask during the event.
“We just ask people to be respectful of who they’ll be around,” Cook-MacKenzie said.
The parade will begin at Pier 1 restaurant at noon, and end at North East Community Park.
On that same morning. The Chesapeake City parade will accompany the annual Poplar Hall Christmas Market at Pell Gardens. The market, now in its third year, showcases a variety of homemade goods.
Organizer Greg Shelton expects between 30-50 horses to participate in the parade, which will be kicked off by a bagpipe performance.
“This event is meant to bring that horse conversation, history, and heritage back to Chesapeake City,” Shelton said.
The parade will begin around 9 a.m., with the market beginning at 10 a.m.
