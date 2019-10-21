RISING SUN — Voters returned Pauline Braun and Augie Pierson to their seats on the board of town commissioners Monday in an election that brought less than two dozen to the polls.
Braun received 17 of the 23 votes cast, Pierson got 18. Both were the only candidates to sign up for the race to seats for which each was appointed.
With 1,622 registered voters eligible, turnout was 1.4 percent for the no-contest election.
Joanne Osborne, chief of the town's elections board, said she was not surprised by the meager turnout.
"We would have liked to be overwhelmed with voters," she said. "Hopefully next time we will have a large field of people from which to choose."
Braun was appointed in Jan. 2017 to finish the term of Brian Leishear, who resigned a year into his four year term. Commissioner Joe Shephard also resigned in 2016. The mayor and commissioners tapped Pierson to complete his term.
Osborne acknowledged that the board is considering legislation that would cancel future uncontested elections. While she understood the reasons behind such a move -- not the least of which would be saving the cost of about $3,000 -- she hoped it would not be used.
"It would be nice if we had more people involved in our government process," Osborne said, moments before announcing the results from the steps of Rising Sun Town Hall.
There were 21 voters appearing at the polls. One absentee ballot and one provisional ballot was also cast.
(0) comments
