PERRYVILLE — Joe Dixon is familiar with coyotes because he has seen them for years, on camera mostly, in his own neighborhood.
According to Harry Spiker, wildlife biologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, coyotes are all over the state.
"They are present in all 23 counties," Spiker said. "They just do a really good job of hiding."
Except in the area of Charter Hall near Perryville.
"We'd seen them before but in the middle of the day was kind of odd," Dixon said, adding, "It was big."
Coyotes tend to hunt at night, Spiker said, adding a lot of what attracts bears also will bring a coyote too close for comfort.
"They will come in for cat food and feral cats," Spiker said, noting right now their food sources may be scarce.
Bird feeders also get a coyote's attention; not for the seed however.
"They attract birds, chipmunks and squirrels, which attract coyotes," Spiker said.
Dixon suspects one of his cats may be to blame for the daytime sighting.
"I think what happened is my cat killed a rabbit," Dixon said. "There were a couple of buzzards in my backyard. The coyote came in to investigate. We caught him on our security camera."
Spiker also suggests keeping small pets indoors at night, or taking them out under your watch.
"We maybe get five to 10 coyote incidents reported each year," he said. "We get more calls about geese."
Coyotes are also a threat if you raise livestock. Out at Blessed Hills Farm in Colora, Liz Hall has had trouble with coyotes in years past but it's been good so far this year.
"Last year we had packs and you could hear them howling and barking," Hall said. "We'd find dead deer everywhere."
She also lost some of her chickens, with the brood reduced from 20 to 12.
Neighbors joined with her trying to hunt the elusive canines last year but came up empty. That was even with Hall keeping a journal to learn their traveling habits. She discovered they would come through her farm every 10 days.
Spiker agreed with Dixon that seeing coyotes in broad daylight is odd, but as long as the animals do not try to approach, just ignore them and make loud noises to scare them.
"Bang trash can lids together," he suggested.
Maryland law allows for the hunting or trapping of coyotes if they present a real threat to person or property, Spiker said.
"But we recommend that only because coyotes will avoid contact with humans," he said.
If you do manage to kill a coyote leave the carcass where it fell, Hall said.
"Coyotes will not eat their own and the dead one will keep the others away," she said.
Spiker mentioned that May is the month in which Cecil Countians may spot migrating black bears. The rules for those animals is the same; bring in your bird feeders, keep an eye on small pets and make noise to scare them off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.