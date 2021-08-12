CECIL COUNTY — County Executive Danielle Hornberger announced Thursday via press release that the county will not require masks in county government facilities.
“I trust that Cecil County residents know what is best for themselves and their families. With an effective COVID-19 vaccine widely available, the decision of whether to wear a mask should be a personal decision,” Hornberger wrote in the press release.
“Cecil County Government will not institute any mask mandate; however, we support the choice to wear a mask and encourage residents to talk with their families and their doctor and decide what is best for them. The County will continue to follow the State of Maryland’s lead and message that getting vaccinated is the best and most effective way to protect yourself and your loved ones.”
The county executive went on to encourage other county institutions to follow suit and not require masks.
“I strongly urge other Cecil County institutions, including the school system, to take a similar approach in allowing individuals to decide what precautions work best for them,” Hornberger wrote.
As discussed during Wednesday’s School Board meeting, the Cecil County Public School System plans to make an announcement on whether masks will be required in schools next week.
“The county executive expressed her position on the issue to Superintendent [Jeffrey] Lawson,” said Cecil County Government’s Public Information Officer Kevin Alkinburg.
As far as other county institutions, the Cecil County Circuit Courthouse and the District Courthouse have instituted mask mandates as of Monday.
The order was issued for the courthouse by Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera in Annapolis.
“The Judicial System in the County is a separate political entity not governed by the County Executive,” Alkinburg said. “They make their own decision regarding the courthouse.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.