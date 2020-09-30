ELKTON — Cecil County State’s Attorney James Dellmyer has concluded that a man acted in self-defense when he fatally stabbed an aggressor in July after that aggressor attacked him outside a home near Elkton and threatened to kill him — and, therefore, he has elected not to pursue criminal charges against him.
“The State’s Attorney has concluded that there is no probable cause that a crime was committed and (has) declined to present the case to the Grand Jury,” Stephen Barlow, who serves as an SAO investigator and spokesman, reported on Tuesday afternoon.
Dellmyer reached his decision after reviewing the complete investigation conducted by Maryland State Police homicide detectives, including witness interviews, 911 recordings and an inventory of physical evidence collected by investigators. He also reviewed autopsy and toxicology results.
Robert Dale Little Jr., 63, of Newark, Del., fatally stabbed Glenn A. Culley, 56, of Elkton, during a struggle outside a residence in the 100 block of Cherry Hill Road, off Route 213 (Singerly Road), north of Elkton, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on July 21. Culley, who had suffered a single stab wound to the chest, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A toxicology test revealed that Culley’s blood-alcohol-concentration at the time of his death was .34 — more than four times above the legal limit in Maryland.
The MSP investigation revealed the Culley was the aggressor throughout the incident and that Little feared for his life. Little used his own knife to fatally stab Culley, and investigators found that knife in Little’s pocket during a pat-down search shortly after the incident, MSP reported at the time. Investigators also recovered a second knife, which they believe belonged to Culley, at the scene, according to the SAO.
Little and Culley were linked by a woman, with whom Culley had had a “long-term relationship” before Little started dating her, police reported at the time. That woman was inside the home when the attack and the fatal stabbing occurred, police noted.
In reporting its decision not to pursue charges against Little, the SAO provided the following chronology of the events leading up to Culley’s death:
Little had spent the previous night at the woman’s Cherry Hill Road residence, and he remained there throughout July 21 — a day in which Culley had come to that house on three separate occasions.
On the first occasion, Culley arrived there between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on July 21 and then left.
Culley showed up there again that afternoon, sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m., and demanded that the woman pay him money she purportedly owed him. Culley verbally threatened Little during that second encounter, but he left after the woman paid him the money.
When Culley showed up at that Cherry Hill Road residence for the third time that day, at approximately 9:30 p.m., he drove his pickup truck on the lawn and shouted threats at Little. Witnesses told investigators that Culley threatened to kill Little and demanded that he come outside the residence and fight him. Culley also attempted to get inside that residence by pulling on doors and windows.
Culley then moved his truck from the yard to the driveway, prompting Little to exit the home because he believed that Culley planned to damage his vehicle. At that point, Culley charged Little and tackled him to the ground, where the struggle occurred.
While Culley was on top of him, Little retrieved a folding knife from his waist area and stabbed Culley in the chest. After stabbing Culley, Little was able to get off the ground. Little immediately told the woman that he believed he had killed Culley. The woman called 911 and attempted to render aid to Culley, before placing a blanket over him. Police and paramedics arrived moments later.
MSP investigators interviewed Little, who told them that he feared for his life while Culley had him pinned on his back and that he stabbed Culley in self-defense.
“On the date of the incident, Little’s injuries to his back and elbows, as well as (his) muddy clothes, corroborate this version of events. Independent eyewitnesses (neighbors) likewise corroborate these events,” Barlow told the Cecil Whig.
Little was cooperative with all law enforcement officers who had responded to the scene, police said. After detaining Little at the scene, investigators released him and referred the case to the SAO for review, to determine if charges against Little would be warranted, police added.
“There are no facts that are in dispute in this case. Robert Dale Little, Jr. acted in self-defense,” according to the written SAO statement released Tuesday.
The statement continues, “The law regarding self-defense and defense of others is well-settled in Maryland. A person may defend himself or others when there exists an honest and reasonable belief that harm is imminent and immediate. When one possesses a reasonable belief that an aggressor’s force was or could be deadly, then use of deadly force may then be considered reasonable.”
Dellmyer researched various case law doctrines in reaching his decision not to charge Little, including one that addresses when someone must retreat, instead of acting in self-defense, and when someone has no other recourse but to stand his ground.
“Retreat was impossible once he (Little) was on the ground with Culley on top of him . . . In this situation, Little was on the ground when he chose to use his knife to defend himself. Maryland law cites an example of how one must ‘retreat to the wall’ before using deadly force — in this case, Little’s back was figuratively to the wall, as he was literally on his back on the ground. Little had no avenue of retreat at that point and was legally justified in using deadly force,” according to the SAO statement.
That statement summarizes, “The Office of the State’s Attorney finds no probable cause that Robert Dale Little, Jr., committed a crime and that he reasonably and lawfully acted in self-defense. Taking into account the standard self-defense analysis, Little was clearly not the aggressor; he actually believed that he was in imminent danger of bodily harm. His belief was reasonable, and he used no more force than was reasonably necessary, inflicting a single serious wound, to stop the attack. Once the threat was over, he discontinued the use of any force.”
