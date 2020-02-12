PERRYVILLE — As expected, Police Chief Allen Miller has promoted two of his officers with the retirement last month of Lt. Keith Budnick.
Miller pinned the lieutenant badge on his sergeant, Bob Nitz and elevated Dale Hoffman from corporal to sergeant to fill out his executive staff. Hoffman was just promoted to corporal last fall, the chief noted.
According to Miller his staff can do a lot of what other agencies need to go out of house to obtain including training for weapons and active shooters, and instruction for bicycle patrolling.
“Other agencies are coming to us and asking for our resources,” Miller told the mayor and commissioners. “We don’t have to shop for our training. We have it right here.”
Budnick retired Jan. 31 after 34 years in law enforcement.
Nitz was recently cited for his exemplary police performance. He is credited with starting Fishing With the Fuzz and the Youth Advisory Council at the Perryville Outreach Program along with his work with Shop With A Cop Cecil County.
With the promotions Miller is now in the process of vetting candidates to add that 12th officer into his ranks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.