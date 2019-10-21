ELKTON — A Newark man who told Rising Sun police he was wanted in the Dominican Republic for murder and had also overstayed his visa, but who was later released from custody by federal authorities for humanitarian reasons, has been indicted by a Cecil County grand jury on three drug charges relating to that Aug. 31 arrest by Rising Sun police, according to court records obtained by the Cecil Whig.
Yeudy Campusano-Aguero, whose last known address was an apartment on Allandale Drive, was indicted Sept. 18. The first count was for drug possession with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance; crack cocaine.
The second count against Campusano-Aguero is possession of crack cocaine and the third count alleges possession of paraphernalia; which was a knotted baggie recognized by law enforcement as the packaging for crack cocaine.
Rising Sun Police Chief Francis "Chip" Peterson said recently that Campusano-Aguero is again being sought by law enforcement. Maryland State Police would neither confirm nor deny that their Warrant Apprehension Task Force was actively looking for the suspect.
In charging documents filed by Rising Sun Police, Campusano-Aguero, 30, was driving through town around 8 p.m. Aug. 31 when officers observed him crossing the yellow lines, not making complete stops and driving above the posted speed limits.
When the police lights and sirens were activated the officer noted a lot of movement inside the silver Chevrolet Malibu up until the time the car finally came to a stop in 500 block of Joseph Biggs Highway. He also noted the lone occupant of the car, later identified as Campusano-Aguero, drinking a lot of water and moving in the manner in which police suspected he was trying to obtain a weapon.
A search of the car uncovered a knotted bag containing an off white chunky substance determined to be crack cocaine, two cell phones and $260 in cash in varying denominations. A total of 4 grams of drugs was confiscated, the charging documents report.
During the roadside stop one officer received a phone call from an informant who reported that Campusano-Aguero is known as "Poppy." The caller also indicated the suspect is native to the Dominican Republic and is known to be a seller of crack, cocaine, pills and heroin.
Once a translator from the Maryland State Police arrived, Campusano-Aguero waived his Miranda rights and told police he "does in fact sell drugs to subsidize his income as his primary source of income is selling cars," the charging documents reported.
During questioning Campusano-Aguero did tell police he was wanted in his home country on suspicion of murder.
Police also gained access to the cellphones and read numerous text messages indicating involvement in the sale and distribution of controlled dangerous substances.
When he was told he was under arrest on drug charges, Campusano-Aguero laid on the floor of the holding cell, acting as if he was suffering some kind of medical issue. According to police experience, people from the DR are known to ingest quantities of drugs to avoid prosecution, the report read. The suspect was taken to Union Hospital but released when no medical issues could be found. The hospital also did not medically scan the suspect for contraband.
Police also determined that the two forms of identification inside the suspect's car were not from legitimate sources so there was no way to determine his true identity.
A Cecil County Circuit Court commissioner ordered the Newark man held without bond. While in the Cecil County Detention Center, Campusano-Aguero hinted he was in the country eight years past a two-year visa. Just as a bail review promised his freedom for $2,500, Immigration and Customs Enforcement took him into custody. ICE released the suspect days later, citing "humanitarian reasons."
Campusano-Aguero has an initial hearing scheduled for Nov. 20 in Cecil County Circuit Court on the indictment charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.