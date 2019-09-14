BALTIMORE — A Newark man who admitted to Rising Sun Police that he was wanted in the Dominican Republic on a murder charge was released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for "humanitarian reasons" a spokeswoman for the federal agency said in a prepared statement.
Kate Pote, ICE public affairs specialist, said said Yuedy Campusano-Aguero was released by an immigration judge Sept. 4.
Campusano-Aguero, 30, was arrested by Rising Sun Police Aug. 31 and charged with drug distribution and possession. Officers found enough crack cocaine in his car to charge him with distribution according to Francis Peterson, chief of the Rising Sun Police Department. During questioning Campusano-Aguero revealed he had an outstanding warrant in the Dominican Republic. RSPD verified the warrant.
A Cecil County Circuit Court commissioner ordered the Newark man held without bond. While in the Cecil County Detention Center Campusano-Aguero hinted he was in the country eight years past a two-year VISA. Just as a bail review promised his freedom for $2,500 ICE took him into custody.
Initially held by ICE without bond, Campusano-Aguero has since been released by the immigration office as well.
"ICE subsequently lodged a detainer which has since been lifted for humanitarian reasons," Pote said.
He is expected to appear in Cecil County Circuit Court Sept. 25 to answer to the four local charges, which include possession of paraphernalia.
Peterson was not happy that Campusano-Aguero was freed.
“You would think a subject in the country here illegally, wanted for murder in another country would be held and extradited,” Peterson said.
