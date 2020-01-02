New Year's Day fire destroys Colora barn

COLORA — Investigators with the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said Thursday there may never be a determination of the cause of a New Year’s Day fire that destroyed an almost 100-year-old barn in Colora.
The Community Fire Company of Rising Sun responded to the call that came just before 2:30 p.m. at 1455 Colora Road. By the time the first units arrived the 80-by-120-foot barn was fully engulfed in flames.
“Because of the amount of damage it’s going to be difficult to pinpoint the exact cause or point of origin,” Deputy Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire said Thursday.
The fire was discovered by an occupant of the home on the property.
Ellis and Steven Barrett are the owners of the barn according to the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation.
Alkire said it was unknown what, if anything, was being stored in the barn. There were no reports of a loss of life in the fire, with a damage estimate of $80,000.
The National Fire Protection Association has some “must do” tips for barn and farm fire safety:
- Heat lamps and space heaters are kept a safe distance from anything that can burn.
- Heaters are on a sturdy surface and cannot fall over.
- Electrical equipment is labeled for agricultural or commercial use.
- All wiring is free from damage.
- Extension cords are not used in the barn.
- Lightbulbs have covers to protect them from dust, moisture, and breakage.
- Damage is identified quickly and repairs are completed with safety in mind.
- Dust and cobwebs around electrical outlets and lights are removed.
- Oily rags are stored in a closed, metal container away from heat.
- Feed, hay, straw, and flammable liquids are stored away from the main barn.
- The barn is a smoke-free zone.
- Exits are clearly marked and pathways are clear.
- Fire drills are held frequently with everyone who uses the barn.
- Workers are trained to use fire extinguishers.
- Everyone in the barn knows personal safety is the first priority if a fire breaks out.
- Hazard checks take place on a set schedule.
“Talk with your local fire department to address safety concerns unique to your farm,” said NFPA officials.
Go to www.nfpa.org/farms to learn more about fire safety on the farm.
