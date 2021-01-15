CONOWINGO — You’ve heard of smart phones, smart TVs and smart appliances but did you know that the newest traffic light array in Cecil County is also a smart device?
This new traffic signal system went into operation Thursday afternoon.
At the intersection of US Route 1 and MD Route 222 engineers for the Maryland State Highway Administration designed and contracted for the installation of a new traffic signal, replacing the blinking lights with a controlled system powered by Dilemma Zone Detection.
“This system can see a passenger vehicle 600- to 900-feet back from the intersection,” said Dale Bartlett, integrated marketing manager for Wavetronix. “It looks and says, “I see a vehicle approaching.” It tracks it to interpret distance and speed.”
Meanwhile at the wheel the driver sees the yellow light and has nanoseconds to decide how to react.
“Am I going to slam on my brakes ... and the guy behind me slams into my trunk or do I run the red light,” Bartlett said. At the same time the Dilemma Zone Detection is estimating the vehicle’s arrival to the intersection and keeping the lights set long enough for safe passage. “It can tell the light to add time to a green light; 2.5 to 5.5 seconds for a car and up to 7.5 seconds for a truck.”
Representatives from Rommel, which installed the lighting, and Wavetronix were on the scene Thursday morning tweaking the timing and monitoring the flow. Also new are warning lights on the approach to the Conowingo Dam and another flashing sign warning of the new signal.
“All of this is provided for safety,” Bartlett said.
Robert Rager, SHA spokesman, said the decision to put a full color light there was made several years ago.
“It has to do with increasing volumes of traffic turning off 222 onto Route 1 South,” he said. Making a left turn off of 222 onto Route 1 can be near impossible during commuter hours especially.
“But the system can safely service the side street,” Bartlett said. It looks for gaps and can time the light again to give vehicles on 222 enough time to enter Route 1.
Bartlett said this technology works better than red light cameras as well.
“Rear end collisions increase at intersections with red light cameras,” he said. Drivers have to quickly decide whether to stop and get hit from behind or risk running the light and getting a $400 ticket and possible life altering injuries in a collision. Saying it makes intersections safer and more efficient, Bartlett said this Zone Dilemma Detection is “a game changer in the industry.”
Wavetronix is based in Provo, Utah. Although it is a global company, Bartlett said it was designed and continues to be manufactured in Utah.
SHA had hoped to have the light in place last year but negotiations with Norfolk Southern Railroad over running electrical lines across its property delayed the project.
