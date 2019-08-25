PERRYVILLE — When students return to class Sept. 3, elementary school teachers Courtney Spangler and Amanda Schoenberger will be ready.
The pair browsed tables full of both new supplies and donated items from fellow educators at the Business & Education Partnership Advisory Council’s reception for new teachers at the Iron Master’s Mansion on Thursday.
A big item on both of their lists were glue sticks.
“I probably go through 10 glue sticks a week, whether they get lost or broken or they’re just used up,” said Schoenberger, who will be teaching second grade at Bay View Elementary School after having taught in Delaware for the past three years.
Whether new to teaching in the Cecil County Public Schools system or new to the education profession entirely, teachers toted big, blue bags around a tent set up outside of the mansion. In addition to a $100 gift card and items donated by IKEA, the educators could take up to 10 new supplies and an unlimited number of old items that had been donated.
As a new teacher, Spangler said it’s comforting to know that she won’t have to worry about fully stocking her classroom at the beginning of this school year.
“We’re not always able to go out and find the specific things that we need material-wise to fund our classrooms. Especially on our salary, it can be hard at times,” said Spangler, who will be teaching second grade at Gilpin Manor Elementary School after graduating from Towson University earlier this year. “This is amazing that these things were donated and given up from other teachers because they’ve all been in our shoes before.”
Lindsey Gardner, an incoming seventh grade special education teacher at Cherry Hill Middle School, agreed that the supplies provided at the reception will go a long way in helping her and her students this year.
“I don’t know what I would do without all this stuff,” said Gardner, who is a first-time teacher after recently graduating from Towson University.
Currently working a part-time job and trying to pay off her student loans, Gardner said she doesn’t have the money to supply herself with all the necessary materials.
“I would have to wait for my first, second and third paycheck probably to get most of this stuff. So this is really honestly so great,” she said.
According to a poll conducted by GBAO Strategies on behalf of the Maryland State Education Association, of the 800 MSEA employees who were polled, 94% of Maryland educators paid for school supplies out of their own pocket last year — up from the 91% who indicated that they did so when polled in 2018.
Additionally, 50% of Maryland educators worked a second job to make ends meet last year — an increase over the 41% who worked a second job in 2018 — and 57% of Maryland educators under 30 years old reported doing so.
MSEA President Cheryl Bost said that although the passage of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future was “a good first step” in adding $1.1 billion in new school funding over the next three years, educators and advocates need to take further action to end underfunding of Maryland schools.
“Educators should be able to focus on their students — not on running to a second job or running up debt just to make ends meet,” Bost said in a prepared statement.
In the meantime, events like Cecil County’s new teacher reception are striving to lessen the financial load for teachers as they prepare for the upcoming school year.
Jake Zebley, vice president of the Cecil County Classroom Teachers Association, said the reception is his favorite event CCCTA participates in every year because the organization knows how hard it is to be a new CCPS teacher.
“It can be very overwhelming coming to a new place, so we want to make sure that we provide them everything that they need right upfront so that they also know that we’re a resource for them throughout the entire school year,” he said. “Should they need something, should they need support, should they need lesson planning tips or just a tip of what restaurant to go to downtown, we love to help them out.”
Gardner said she didn’t always know that teaching was the path for her. For a while, she planned on pursuing a career in the culinary field until realizing that she preferred cooking as a hobby. She started taking teaching classes at Cecil College, followed by Towson University, and finally found the right fit for her.
New to the field, Gardner said what pulled her in was the opportunity to work with children every day.
“I just love interacting with kids and hearing their stories and their ideas,” she said. “It’s better than interacting with adults, to be honest. I’d rather spend the whole day with kids than working around adults.”
Dorothy Crumbacker will be teaching sixth grade special education at Cherry Hill Middle School. Previously, she taught at Shorehaven Inc., a private school in Elkton for students with autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as kindergarten in Delaware.
Like Gardner, Crumbacker’s road to teaching wasn’t so clear cut at first.
For a while, she debated between becoming an educator and working in the medical field. But after working in the medical field for about three years, teaching was still on her mind, so she returned to college to become an educator.
“Teaching has always been in my mind,” she said. “Kids have always just been drawn to me, and if you actually listen to them, they have a lot to say and you can learn just as much from them as they can from you.”
Zebley said this school year is particularly exciting for him because, for the first time, one of his former students has returned to CCPS as a teacher themselves.
“You never know if you’re that teacher that lights that spark for somebody to enter that career, no matter what that career is, whether it’s teaching or some other passion that they have,” he said. “To know that I was a small part in helping her find that light in her life is just thrilling. It’s exciting. I love what I do and I love to introduce other people to that profession as well.”
