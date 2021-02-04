PERRYVILLE — Mayor Robert Ashby administered the oath of office to two members of the town police department Tuesday night, welcoming in one officer and promoting another.
With the retirement of Keith Budnick and Ofcr. Jerry Warner moving to a departmental position within the Perryville Outreach Program, Chief Robert Nitz has hired Themis Spies and a second officer who is still in the induction process.
Nitz introduced Officer Spies to the mayor and town commissioners ahead of the oath.
“He’s a 10-year veteran of Pennsylvania departments,” Nitz said of Spies, adding he is a graduate of SWAT school and DUI schools. His last assignment was with Trainer Borough Police Department in Marcus Hook, Pa. Spies joined the Perryville Police Department Jan. 4.
Nitz said he would introduce that second officer at the March town meeting.
Meanwhile, Nitz appointed Officer Michael Reno as his new second in command. Reno, now Lt. Reno, joined the Perryville Police in June 2019.
“He has so much experience he brought from his previous job,” Nitz said Wednesday. As chief, Nitz has the option of hiring a lieutenant from outside or within.
“It’s all about getting the right people in the right place,” he said.
At the town meeting Nitz also told the elected body about the success three of his men had being part of the Lancaster County/Cecil County Inaugural Task Force.
“The mayor had an individual approach him and asked if we wanted to participate in the inauguration,” the chief said, noting this was before the Nov. election had taken place.
Nitz chose three officers — Ofc. Richard Huffstettler, Cpl. Gerard Morgan and Ofc. Thomas Pierson — to work alongside the Metro Police Department and US Secret Service in Washington, DC. for four days. Their salary. room and board were all covered by the lead agencies.
“They were treated really well,” Nitz said, but added, “The day of the Inauguration was an extremely long day; 12 hours on their feet.”
However all three told Nitz it was worth it to have the experience and network with other law enforcement personnel.
