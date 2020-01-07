PORT DEPOSIT — There was a time when folks freely shared their interests and passions with their neighbors and enjoyed time together in the process.
Community Connecting Us is a new nonprofit organization whose goal is to get back to those days in a movement that members hope will also save what was Nesbitt Hall, Tome Memorial United Methodist Church and the church parsonage.
"Our first event was Thanksgiving Day," said Erica Berge, one of the founders. Volunteers delivered holiday meals to veterans in and near Port Deposit. "We want to bring back the idea of the community being together."
You could say Community Connecting Us has hit the ground running, following that first event with a wreath-making party and sharing Thanksgiving leftovers with the people who get free food distributed at Port Deposit Presbyterian Church.
"We also hosted the town Christmas party," Berge said. "We had a scavenger hunt with a bus. Then we came back here for cookies and hot cocoa."
Berge calls it "Asset Based Community Development."
"With all of our community we can answer our own problems, find out what we have to give and share and often that answers our own deficits," she said.
They rely on donations of materials and manpower. The search is on for someone to construct a ramp to make Nesbitt Hall accessible to all.
While the future of the historic church is important, Community Connecting Us is starting at Nesbitt Hall. Located across the street from the church at 100 North Main St., Nesbitt Hall was the church until the stately granite structure was completed in 1872.
The members of Tome UMC voted in 2018 to close the church, siting their aging and shrinking congregation.
Now Nesbitt Hall comes alive several days each week with a day time Alcoholics Anonymous meeting Wednesdays from noon until 1 p.m. and a health and fitness class on Saturday mornings at 9:30.
Last Saturday Jackie England led a class eager to learn paper crafting. Each student turned out several colorful cards with stamps, ribbon and punches as England gave direction on how and where to place each element.
The next craft, on Jan. 20, will be led by a youngster who will share her particular passion.
"We're having a Slime Bar," Berge said, referring to the popular home-made goo. "It does not matter how old you are or how young you are if you have something you want to share."
Brian Berge, Erica's husband and cohort in this effort, sees town residents coming together to enjoy each other's company and see their common ground.
"It doesn't matter if you are living on the waterfront or at the Schoolhouse (apartments) all are welcome," Brian said, noting that several teenagers hiked from Schoolhouse Drive to Nesbitt Hall to take part.
Erica Berge said Port Deposit officials, businesses and churches have been very supportive.
"The United Methodist Church at the conference and local level has been amazing. They all believe in this idea," she said. Other churches in and near the town are also getting involved. There's talk of numerous summer activities including a vacation bible school.
"Our hope is that if we can get this going we can save this building and get the church renovated too," Erica said. "It has such great potential, the potential to save this building, the parsonage next door and eventually the church."
To find out more, including opportunities to volunteer or participate, send an email to info@communityconnecting.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.