Elkton, MD (21921)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Clearing overnight. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.