PERRYVILLE — Mill Creek will undergo a second mitigation, this time on behalf of a Maryland State Highway Administration project in Harford County.
This new round of work on land owned by Perryville along Reservoir Road — but not in town limits — will address the blockade in the creek that affects the migration of shad and herring.
Geo-Technology Associates did work along the creek in 2016 and was going to again in 2018 to address erosion, sediment control and flooding. Based in Abingdon, the company was hired as part of compensatory mitigation for what eventually became known as the Lidl Distribution Center.
In the 2016 phase, the restoration included regrading and stabilizing stream banks with buffer plantings, imbricated rip-rap with stabilized backfill, step pool rock vanes, and floodplain bench excavations with buffer plantings.
The second phase was proposed after Perryville demolished all of the structures, which had been out of use since the early 1970s.
That second phase never happened, however, as Denise Breder, town administrator, told the board of commissioner at their Tuesday, Aug. 27, work session.
John Sales, spokesman for the Maryland Transportation Authority, said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers brought this new project to the state's attention.
"When unavoidable impacts to a protected resource (i.e., wetlands, streams and in some cases forests) occur, mitigation is required to replace the lost functions and values the impacted resource provides. Mitigation can take the form of either restoration, creation, enhancement or preservation of wetlands, streams or forests," Sales said via email. "Because mitigation of environmental impacts is not defined by governmental jurisdictions, but is regulated by the USACE and MDE who evaluate the environment as a whole, mitigation sites may not be located in the same jurisdiction where construction work in taking place."
So the mitigation is on behalf of the I-95 Express Toll Lanes Northbound Extension Program. It's part of Gov. Larry Hogan's 2017 Traffic Relief Plan to reduce traffic congestion and make heavily-traveled roads safer. Soundproofing walls and the replacement of five aging bridges are part of the extension plans, which is due to be open to traffic in 2026.
"The proposed work will both enhance the previous mitigation project and expand the scope of the previous project," Sales said.
Leyla Lange, vice president of Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, an engineering firm based in Hunt Valley, acknowledges there is still a problem for the shad and herring that run in Mill Creek.
"To fix it will allow herring and shad to get upstream to their spawning ground," Lange said.
She showed the mayor and commissioners a photo of a point along the stream where the fish would have to jump some 8 inches to continue in their journey.
"Anything that drops over 8 inches is an impediment to fish," she said. "We will step it up in a more gradual manner."
Approximately 90 linear feet of stream is being targeted.
Lange said the plan is to add such elements as step pools and riffles to make the migratory path work better.
"Our next step is permits and an agreement with the town," Lange said, noting there is also the drafting of a conservation easement or a deed of restrictive covenant. "(That is) to make sure what has been done will not be undone."
Breder told Lange that Perryville would not take charge of maintaining work done along the creek.
"That's not something we take responsibility for typically," Breder said.
Once Commissioner Pete Reich received assurances that the project would cost Perryville nothing, he was in favor.
"If it's no cost to the town I'm OK with it," he said.
According to Sales, there is still the approval and funding processes to be determined. He said the project is running with the same deadline as the toll lane extension.
