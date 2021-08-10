ELKTON — At the helm of the new Highline Warren Northeast Distribution Center in the Chesapeake Corporate Center is a 1993 graduate of Elkton High School.
“I’m a proud Golden Elk,” said Michael Battee, general manager of the 270,000 square foot center on Konica Drive in Elkton.
While hiring up to 100 people by the end of the year, Battee is also overseeing the shut down of three other Highline Warren centers and bringing them under the Elkton roof.
“I started their Newark facility in 2011,” he said.
He came to Highline Warren after a six-year stint in the US Navy and earning a degree in Business at Wesley College.
“In the Navy I learned supply chain and logistics,” Battee said.
Newark, Chalfont, Pa. and Edison N.J. sites will be transitioning to Elkton by the end of the year. None of the Edison employees are making the move, Battee said. From Newark, 20 are at Elkton and one from Chalfont has agreed to the move.
“We still need 40 employees,” he said.
A recent job fair gave them nine candidates to consider.
“We love forklift operators,” he said.
Experience counts but Highline Warren will train someone who wants to learn.
“We’re pickers,” he said of the primary employee needed. “We want people willing to work.”
He needs equipment operators, reach truck operators, pallet jack operators and, of course, pickers.
Highline Warren brings retail automotive merchandise to companies up and down the east coast, with familiar products including RainX, Blue Coral and Prime Guard.
Battee said good pay and benefits, training, and flexible hours await a Highline Warren employee.
“We work with people ... moms with kids going back to school, college students and their class schedules,” he said.
“We’re here to help you fill these jobs you have,” Elkton mayor Rob Alt declared.
Built by McConnell Development, Paul McConnell said this was his company’s first Cecil County project.
“I can’t say enough about the state of Maryland, Cecil County and the town of Elkton,” McConnell said. “We got what we needed. This has been an amazing project from the start.”
Looking around at the expansive interior with long rows of high shelving, Darcy Curran, president and CEO of Highline Warren, said this was his second time at the site.
“Last time I was here it was just a field,” he said.
Surveying the field and feeling apprehensive, he was told by Tom Daniel with McConnell that the decision had been made to move to Elkton.
“He said, “I will leave you here if you don’t agree,” Curran said.
Speaking on behalf of Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz, Bridgitte Peters applauded all those involved for having this level of success during a pandemic.
“You are bringing jobs to Maryland and we want to let you know we are open for business,” Peters said, before awarding a Secretary’s Citation.
Alt also handed out honors from Elkton including a challenge coin, which he jokingly referred to as “a get out of jail free card.”
To browse the job openings at Highline Warren go to https://highlinewarren.com/job-openings/.
