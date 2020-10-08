RISING SUN — Plumpton Park Zoo has had some unexpected deliveries of late, adding to the collection of animals.
Cheryl Lacovara, director of the Rising Sun zoo on Telegraph Road introduced the first new animal, a fallow deer named Autumn. Born to a bottle-raised fallow deer named Fauna who was only introduced within the past year to the herd, Lacovara said Autumn was unexpected.
“Fallow deer usually give birth in the spring,” Lacovara said. Zookeepers figure it took Fauna some time to warm up to her fellow fallow deer after previously living amongst the muntjac deer.
Next on the new neighbors list was Songkhla, a 37-year-old siamang ape. Lacovara said since losing FaShing two years ago, the zoo’s other siamang — Jocko — was lonely. Songkhla was in a small zoo in Louisiana. On the same trip they made a stop in Texas to get another animal. This one was a North American porcupine. Lacovara said Quillbert is a nice addition to Plumpton Park and allows visitors to see the difference between the North American and the African Crescent porcupine; since the African crescents were already at the zoo.
“We drove to Texas through Hurricane Laura to get him,” she said. Getting from Texas to Louisiana was hard. Evacuations were underway and damage had been done. “The zoo was devastated.”
Bringing Songkhla to Plumpton Park was a huge accomplishment. She was actually on loan in Louisiana from the San Fransisco Zoo.
“They are hard to find,” she said of the endangered species. However in their favor was that Songkhla had also lost her mate and Jocko was the same age. These apes need community to be healthy. On top of that Melanie Ford, a Plumpton Park Zookeeper, had a paper published on her research with siamang apes and technology. Jocko eagerly interacts with Ford on an iPad.
In the short time she has been at Plumpton Park, Ford reported to Lacovara that Songkhla has also become interested in the iPad.
After finding a mate for Jocko, the zoo staff went back on the road, this time to Montana to pick up a male cougar cub to join with Nicole, the two year old cougar who replaced the original Nicole.
Cheryl named the cub Nicolai, to the disappointment of her husband and fellow zoo-owner, Nicholas Lacovara.
“I wanted to name him Jackson, for Jacklyn,” he said, referring to Jacklyn Nicole Killough, a Rising Sun child who died in October 1994. A fan of the zoo, the cougar was named in her memory not long after. “I wanted to help people remember her name.”
In the case of the siamang and the cougar, the zoo hopes nature would take its course and result in a new generation. Nicolai is just 7 weeks old and is being bottle fed by the Lacovaras. Eventually he will be introduced to Nicole.
“I wish the blue eyes and the spots would stay,” she said of the young cougar.
Jocko immediately became interested in Songkhla. While they are in neighboring cages to get acclimated, he already began a territorial song and Songkhla quickly joined in. Cheryl Lacovara said that’s a good sign and means the two will eventually be able to be in the same cage together.
Quillbert is on display already, but as a nocturnal beast, day visitors to the zoo will have to look hard to see him in his bed.
Meanwhile, she said the community has been incredibly generous and all the funding is in place to repair the reptile house. Six animals — five exotic birds and one snake — were lost in the accidental fire in July.
“We’ve cleared out all we can clear out,” she said of the work to get the building ready for repair. “We are waiting for the engineering report and the (Cecil County) permits are filled out and ready to go when we get that.”
“We hope to start reconstruction in November,” she said.
