ELKTON — Robin Lucas-Pratt and her business partner, Theresa Tims, know the importance of regular interaction between parents and their children — even when problems like drug addiction, mental health issues and domestic violence in those families have led to the requirement of social workers chaperoning those interactions.
They also are aware that the setting for those chaperoned visits between parents and children must be relaxing, a place that is more in line with a home than a stuffy government office.
That is why they have opened the Family Affair Visitation Center in Suite 4 at 222 S. Bridge St. in Elkton, where such chaperoned interactions will occur in what is essentially an apartment with a living room, kitchen, playroom for small children, bathroom and office.
“We tried to make it as home-like as possible,” Lucas-Pratt told the Cecil Whig during a recent open house at the Family Affair Visitation Center. “There is a kitchen because a family can cook a meal, if they want. Eating a meal together is a very social thing to do.”
The setting encourages parents and their children to hang out during their chaperoned visits, which can last one to two hours. There is a pool table in the corner of the living room, for example, and its adjustable game board also allows for air-hockey, shuffleboard and football. The living room has a television, too.
A Family Affair Visitation Center brochure explains that the center provides a “safe, neutral and stress-free” place for parents and, or, family members to visit children and that it allows them to “spend time constructively and happily.”
There are currently about 15 Cecil County families in the system that will be using the Family Affair Visitation Center, which contracts with the Cecil County Circuit Court through the Family Services division. The program is partially funded through grants.
The visitation center will serve these needs:
* It provides a neutral place for divorced or separated parents who have shared custody to transfer children from parent to parent.
* Children and parents in families with histories of violence, child abuse, neglect and, or, drug abuse can visit at the Family Affair Visitation Center, under the supervision of trained professionals.
* It also will serve as a safe site for reunifications for parents who have been absent from their children for a long period of time and now wish to reconcile and develop a relationship with them.
As it turns out, the Family Affair Visitation Center fills a void that has existed since June 30, 2019, when the previous visitation center, Open Doors, closed after 17 years of operation. Lucas-Pratt, who has served as an administrative employee with the Cecil County Office of the Public Defender for several years, worked for Open Doors, where she gained her experience in chaperoning family visits.
During the first seven months or so after that closing, chaperoned visits between parents and children were conducted in their homes, when deemed suitable locations, or at public spots, such as parks.
The lack of a visitation center in Cecil County wasn’t felt as strongly starting in March, however, when the coronavirus outbreak occurred in Maryland, leading to shutdowns of all non-essential businesses and activities. For the next several months, chaperoned visitations were conducted remotely on Zoom and such.
Then Lucas-Pratt decided to branch out on her own and open a family visitation center with Tims, who has been her close friend since childhood. With businesses now reopened and many activities taking place again in Maryland, albeit with mask-wearing and social distancing, the Family Affair Visitation Center has opened its doors at the perfect time.
For more information about the Family Affair Visitation Center Program, people can call Lucas-Pratt at 443-207-5369.
