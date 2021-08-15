ELKTON — The Palette & The Page is showcasing a new exhibition, “Captured Essentially,” with artists Ann Gonzalez and Lauren and Mert LaBarre, showcasing how family members can work together, to create beautiful photography and woodwork respectively.
Gonzalez’s work is based around the beauty of Fair Hill. Gonzalez, a North East resident, wanted to involve her kids more in her art so she brought her 6 year old daughter, and 4 year old son, with her to take pictures.
“As parents of young children, I think we get so much in the groove of just getting things done and taking care of them that sometimes you miss some of those little details,” Gonzalez said.
Her daughter took notes about what they were going to take pictures of while her son wore a GoPro camera to record the events of the day; allowing Gonzalez to see things from her children’s eyes.
“One of the pictures specifically looks like a big knot in the side of the tree,” Gonzalez said. “Matilda pointed it out and was like, ‘mommy it looks like a fairy door,’ and I would never think that looking at it.”
Gonzalez’s other section of the show featured photos in El Paso, Texas that she took while working to assist the unaccompanied minor operations at Fort Bliss. She said that what struck her was working with kids requesting asylum in a city where the cultures of Mexico and the U.S. meet.
“These kids were there requesting asylum and they’re going through all this stuff,” Gonzalez said. “But then seeing how combined the cultures between El Paso and Juarez are, it’s like one big city, it’s interesting.”
The LaBarre’s run a tree care business, and much of their wooden bowls, vessels, and pens are from wood left from trees they’ve worked on in Chester County PA. Mert does all the turning, with Lauren running the business side.
“The wood will talk to you,” Lauren said. “There’s been times where he’s had an idea in his head, and it just doesn’t work out. But what comes out is actually better than the idea he had.”
Lauren said the types of pieces they create depend on the wood they have, large pieces turn into bowls or platters, smaller pieces turn into small bowls, vessels or pens.
Lauren said Mert got into woodturning, a process of wood carving based around a lathe, a tool that spins the wood while the carver works, after watching videos on YouTube. The couple now has a youtube channel of their own at KennettBTurned at this link https://www.youtube.com/c/KennettBTurned. They also have a shop on etsy.
The art gallery also contributed money to the CCPL, donating a portion of their commission from Ken Wiggins’ show last month. Wiggins donated the proceeds of his art to the library, in response to the County government cutting the library’s operating budget. The two donors combined for a contribution of more than $1,100 to local libraries. Wiggins’ work remains for sale on the Palette & the Page website until the end of August.
“Captured Essentially” will run until the end of the month. Palette and the Page is open from Tuesday through Saturday 12pm-6pm.
