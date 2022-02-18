CECIL COUNTY — The reconstituted Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board received a positive review by EMS head Wayne Tome, as he credited the institution with helping improve communication and response times, during Tuesday’s County Council work session.
“We’re very happy to have this board in place,” Tome said. “We’ve taken a lot of their recommendations and moved with them.”
The board, which helps facilitate partnership between EMS and volunteer fire companies, was shutdown under County Executive Alan McCarthy. Last March, County Executive Danielle Hornberger requested that the board be reinstated, with the council approving of the measure in June.
“I am happy to reinstitute the EMS Advisory Board at the longtime request of local volunteer fire companies,” said Hornberger in a statement to the Whig. “The partnership between our EMS and volunteer fire companies is essential for the safety of Cecil County residents and this Board will help strengthen that relationship by creating open lines of communication.”
The first order of business by the advisory board was decreasing response time in the southern end of the county, EMS board president Jeffrey Hennemuth said. They decided that an ambulance was needed in the southern end of the county. The original plan was to have volunteers from the fire companies participate by rotating one of their units each month at the southern station, but the volunteers chose not to participate so the advisory board placed an ambulance in the southern part of the county.
Tome said the southern area of the county, which includes Chesapeake City and Cecilton, is the biggest area of the county, making it difficult to ensure backup units respond to calls in a timely fashion.
A new county ambulance, stationed in Colora to be used as a backup ambulance, will be operational in the next couple weeks.
Tome cited a recent policy change that led to increased response times. Now, when an ambulance does not get out from a volunteer fire company two other companies instead of one, are alerted to ensure there is an extra backup unit.
Tome hopes looking at hotspots in the county will help EMS cut response times further.
County Council president Bob Meffley asked if communication between the fire companies had improved due to the advisory board, to which Tome responded in the affirmative.
“It’s a lot more open, there’s a lot more dialogue,” Tome said. “There’s more folks coming to the table.”
