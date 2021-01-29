ELKTON — Lt. James Greene has gained a keen insight into the drug problem in this county during the past 26 years while serving with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, where he started his law enforcement career as a road patrol deputy before moving up the ranks.
“What I’ve seen during my career is that drugs have gotten harder, much more dangerous,” Greene said. “When I started with the Sheriff’s Office, we’d see marijuana and some cocaine. Now we are seeing heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine on a more consistent basis. It wasn’t as common in the 1990s. It’s much more prevalent now.”
Moreover, from his experience during the past two and a half decades, Greene believes that the problem of drug use, abuse and addiction is much more far-reaching now than it was 20 years ago.
“There’s a wider range of people, and there is a wider age-range of people. It’s not just a certain class of people in certain neighborhoods using drugs now. Drug addiction spans across race, age, gender, and socio-economic circumstances,” Greene explained.
Greene’s extensive background in law enforcement is one of the reasons that he has been hired as the new Cecil County Heroin Coordinator, replacing this county’s first heroin coordinator, Ray Lynn, who retired in December after four years at that post.
It’s noteworthy that Lynn also came into that position with a law enforcement background, having served as a Maryland State Police trooper for 23 years, before retiring from that agency and starting as the heroin coordinator in January 2017.
“Ray did a lot of wonderful things getting the (heroin coordinator) program up and running here. He built it from the ground up. He created the forms and the system in which information is reported and data is processed. He also established and developed relationships with agencies and groups in this county and in other jurisdictions,” Greene said. “He set a solid foundation and I want to build on what he started.”
Greene will waste little time in picking up where Lynn left off. Greene’s last day with CCSO will be on Friday, when a last-call ceremony marking his retirement from the agency will be held, and his first day as heroin coordinator will be on Monday.
Working closely with the Cecil County Drug Task Force and the Cecil County Health Department, which offers an array of programs to help people battle addiction, the heroin coordinator serves as the clearinghouse for all Cecil County law enforcement departments and other agencies regarding drug-related information — including heroin arrests and heroin overdoses.
Whenever officers make drug arrests or handle overdoses, for example, they include all details of the incident in a standard form and send it electronically within 24 hours to the heroin coordinator, who then analyzes the information and enters it into local, state and federal databases that can be accessed by all law enforcement agencies.
The idea is to have a central place where officers and investigators in Cecil County and throughout Maryland, as well as those in other surrounding states, can access and study the available information, which will allow them to spot trends and pinpoint geographic problem areas.
Investigators in those police departments will be able to share information that will reinforce the unified effort to identify the sources of heroin and other drugs that make their way into Cecil County.
(Because investigators are busy working their own individual cases, they often lack time to communicate with each other within a police department, let alone with detectives from other law enforcement agencies.)
This reporting system provides important heroin-related intelligence to all police departments and it does so in a uniformed fashion.
Information contained in the standard reports includes the logos, or street brand names, stamped on the packages of heroin confiscated by police officers. It also contains information gleaned from “portable electronic communication devices” seized during the investigations.
For example, investigators sometimes are able to reap phone numbers and other information concerning suspected heroin buyers and dealers at all levels with the intel gained through evidence confiscations.
The heroin coordinator system also is designed to offer counseling and treatment — in a timely fashion — to people after they have survived an overdose.
When the heroin coordinator receives a real-time report of a drug overdose in Cecil County from police officers, paramedics or family members, he contacts Cecil County Health Department peer advocates, who, in turn, contact the person in need within 24 hours after the OD is reported. The philosophy is this: A person may be more receptive to drug counseling and treatment shortly after surviving an overdose.
(Peer advocates strive for in-person contact with the overdose survivor, whether at the hospital or at the person’s residence, but they also rely on phone communication.)
In addition to communicating with municipal, county and state law enforcement representatives, the heroin coordinator keeps in touch with government leaders, health department officials and workers and members of special interest groups, such as Cecil County Voices of Recovery.
Greene believes his 26 years of law enforcement experience in Cecil County will serve him well as the new heroin coordinator.
“I’m not an outsider. I served in law enforcement for this county and in this county, so I am well-versed and fluent in who is who. I’ve developed a lot of professional relationships with people in law enforcement here over the years and also have gotten to know people in other departments,” Greene said.
Sheriff Scott Adams expressed confidence that Greene will perform well as this county’s next heroin coordinator.
“He was a great asset when he served with Sheriff’s Office. He has a great deal of valuable experience. He knows people at every level, including members of the Drug Task Force and DES (Department of Emergency Services). He doesn’t have to learn who all the players are,” Adams said, before commenting, “He did an exceptional job with the Sheriff’s Office and I expect nothing less of him as the heroin coordinator.”
Ken Collins, director of the Cecil County Health Department’s Addiction Services Division, told the Cecil Whig on Thursday that he and his colleagues are looking forward to working with Greene.
“All of us at the Cecil County Health Department warmly welcome James Greene to the role of heroin coordinator,” Collins said, noting that Adams and his CCSO deputies have been “tremendous partners in our actions to address the opiate epidemic” over the years.
“With support from James and the Sheriff, we’ll continue our OSO (Outreach to Survivors of Overdose) project. We recognize that individuals who experience a non-fatal overdose are at high risk for future overdose incidents. And we know that their next overdose could be fatal,” Collins said, adding, “These lives are worth saving; with help from James and the Sheriff, we’ll continue efforts to save lives.”
Before learning that the heroin coordinator position was open, Greene already had been contemplating retirement.
“I was thinking about it because 25, 26 years is a full career,” Greene told the Cecil Whig. “When I found out (about heroin coordinator opening), I thought it would be an excellent opportunity to transition into a second career in public service, where I would be serving the public in a different way.”
