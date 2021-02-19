PORT DEPOSIT — Mayor Bob Kuhs administered the oath of office Tuesday night to the man who takes his seat on the town council.
Kuhs became Port Deposit’s mayor last month, taking the seat after Wayne Tome resigned to concentrate on his new position as Director of the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services.
William Baron’s name was brought before the council, with Councilman and Deputy Mayor Kevin Brown making the motion to appoint him to the seat. In fact Brown and Baron are neighbors and that’s how he was made aware of the vacancy. He said is was an easy decision to make since he had determined to become more involved in his new home town.
“I want to see the town flourish,” Baron said. “I want more business to come to town.”
While he has no political or governmental experience, Baron feels his 39 years in retail should be helpful.
“I have a strong background in operations and general leadership,” he said. It was that background, according to Brown, that made him eager to add Baron to the town board.
“His career experience in large-scale retail distribution operations will be helpful as development progresses on the former Bainbridge property,” Brown said. “I’m glad to have him join us.”
Kuhs also welcomed Baron.
“He seems eager and intelligent and should be an asset to Port Deposit,” Kuhs said.
A resident of Port Deposit since July 2018, having moved here from New York City, Baron said it was time to step up.
“It was the perfect opportunity to get involved and experiment with it and see how I can contribute,” he said.
While Kuhs has not given him his council assignment yet, Baron told the Whig he can see himself as the representative of council to the planning commission or public safety.
He’s entering the board just as the Fiscal 2022 work begins, but Baron acknowledges that’s just one job at town hall.
“I know we are beginning the budget process and this is my opportunity to understand more,” Baron said. “I’m certainly looking forward to understanding all the issues such as the drainage on Granite Avenue and Race Street, which is a big concern; and general improvements to the area.
“I’m also looking forward to Bainbridge,” he said of the former US Navy base property on the verge of being developed.
He’s been making himself familiar with town operations and staff as well as his fellow councilmen.
“As the newest council member, I look forward to preserving and supporting the Town Charter and to be a part of the exciting future of this town,” he said.
Baron will hold the appointment until the May election. He sees the short term as a chance to get trained in the town’s business.
“Obviously I have to prepare for election,” he said, adding, “I’m excited to take this role on.”
Cecil Whig Reporter Matt Hooke contributed to this article.
