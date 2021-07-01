NORTH EAST — In the Jackson House at the end of North East Community Park, the new Cecil County Tourism office is operating at full steam, ready to meet and greet visitors and locals alike and share tips and suggestions on spending time in Cecil County.
The new office, which opened last month with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in early June, is located right on the water with scenic views of the surrounding area.
“You only get one chance at a first impression, and we knew the park was the first impression we wanted to give our future visitors,” said Cecil County Tourism Manager Sandy Turner.
The park, with its wide spaces and water vistas, seemed like a perfect place for Cecil County Tourism to be, according to Turner.
“Because of the park and downtown North East, our visiting attendees got an amazing first impression of Cecil County as a beautiful and fun place to be,” Turner said. “Over and over many told us they had no prior knowledge of Cecil County but as a result of seeing it for the first time, and being wowed, they immediately started planning trips back to the area.”
While a previous office in Elkton was great, according to Turner, the tourism department wanted to be in a space near the water. They were already in the Santa House in downtown North East and appreciated the community partnership they already had with the town.
“It’s been fabulous to talk with so many visitors and have the chance to educate them about all corners of the county,” Turner said.
As far as costs for the new building are concerned, Turner believes the Jackson House to be a fiscally responsible location, mainly due to it being owned by the Town of North East.
“In an effort to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars, we started looking for ways to cut our operating expenses,” Turner said. “We found that in the Jackson House. The Town of North East owns the house. It used to be their Town Hall until they outgrew it and moved into town.”
Turner went on to add that the Town paid for the renovations to the house and that their rent for the house is less than they paid at previous locations.
Turner said that they are now having even more face-to-face interactions with people.
“It’s been fabulous to talk with so many visitors and have the chance to educate them about all corners of the county,” Turner said. “For now on weekends we hope to operate both the Jackson House and Santa House because the audiences are different. Additional face–to-face opportunities we hope to return to (since pre-COVID) include doing booths at trade and consumer shows, and events.”
Upon entry to the Jackson House, customers can expect to find brochures, magazines and people to talk to about trip-planning, sights to see and all other Cecil County tourism-related tips and suggestions.
“At our Tourism office in the park, we have a visitor information room with a magnificent waterfront view, brochure cart and shelves, and knowledgeable staff who can talk about all the fun things to see and do around the county,” Turner said.
She added that, in addition to car travelers, they hope to entice boaters to drop by as well. The tourism office is a short walk from the public boat dock.
In a press release announcing the ribbon-cutting ceremony last month, Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger announced her support for the new office.
“The new tourism office will continue to provide visitors with useful information on our County’s towns, restaurants, and activities, while also showcasing the beauty Cecil County has to offer,” stated Hornberger in the release. “I would like to thank the Town of North East for their effort in renovating this beautiful office space on the water that will serve visitors and residents alike.”
Cecil County director of economic development Steve Overbay also expressed his support following the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“Tourism plays a very important part in supporting a balanced local economy while contributing significantly to our quality of life,” Overbay stated in the same press release. “We are extremely pleased to open our new tourism facility which will serve as a wonderful space to highlight all that Cecil County has to offer.”
The Cecil County Tourism office in the Jackson House is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Weekend hours are to be determined. The Santa House, for weekend summer visits, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sundays.
The office is located in the North East Community Park at 300 Cherry St.
