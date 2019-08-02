ABERDEEN — Six weeks into his position as the new senior commander of Aberdeen Proving Ground, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Mitchell Kilgo is hoping to build upon the community partnerships that APG officials laid the foundation before his arrival.
Kilgo, along with the newly installed APG Garrison Commander, Col. Timothy Druell, discussed community relations, job opportunities and other topics related to the Harford County-based U.S. Army facility during a roundtable discussion with local media at APG headquarters Thursday.
Kilgo’s immediate predecessor, Maj. Gen Randy Taylor, was reassigned from APG to serve as the chief of staff of U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM) and as the senior Army officer at STRATCOM’s global headquarters, at the Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Neb. Taylor, often joined by his husband, Lucas, was a frequent presence at community events in both Harford and Cecil counties, setting a new standard for partnerships between APG and area communities.
Although Kilgo has two children — a 13-year-old and a 10-year-old — who he said will command a good part of his attention, he said he still plans to continue the legacy of communication that Taylor established.
“You’ll see me out in the community doing various things with the local counties as well as the organizations that are here,” he said.
Soon after officially taking on the senior commander position on June 20, Kilgo participated in his first Cecil County community engagement when he attended and spoke at the Salute to Cecil County Veterans ceremony and fireworks show on July 3.
“That was a fun event to get out to, just to get to know the people a little bit and get into the surroundings,” Kilgo said.
Druell, too, said he is looking forward to continuing partnerships with communities around APG.
“I’m extremely honored to be here and given the opportunity to serve these soldiers, the families and the civilians of the local community here, and to continue to bridge our partnerships with our community and community leaders,” he said. “Every day that I get to wear this uniform and get to do this job is a true blessing, and I take it to heart and try to apply that passion to the daily job and support our team.”
For Druell, those partnerships include not only communities in and around Aberdeen, but also APG’s other facilities around Maryland and beyond.
“We’re trying to look at the entire expanse of where we have to engage and communicate and maintain those relationships to ensure that we continue to enable army systems and army testing research going forward,” he said.
Having previously served a pair of two-year periods at APG facilities in Edgewood, Druell said he and his family are happy to be back in the area — this time commanding and living in Aberdeen for the first time.
“We love the area and something has driven us back to this area,” Druell said. “The Army says ‘You’re gonna go,’ but there’s more to it … To us, it is more than just being here for a couple years commanding. But we are fully engaged in the local community and partnership from a personal perspective.”
Last year, Taylor organized a regional opioid summit at APG where hundreds gathered to hear from speakers and discuss potential solutions to a crisis that has its hold on not only Cecil County, but communities across the nation.
While Kilgo is still learning about ways that APG can offer its help in combating the opioid crisis, he said people can expect the opioid summit to return again.
“What you can count on is a commitment from the installation to continue to do things that were being done before,” he said. “I don’t have any intentions of running away from the bond that’s been built between the installation and the community, because more of our folks live in the community than they do on the installation, so that outreach is a natural part of our business.”
APG employs a workforce of over 21,000 people, comprised of 6% military personnel, 47% civilian workers and 47% contractors, according to APG.
As APG looks to fill positions in STEM fields, as well as human resources, contract management and other areas, Kilgo said it will rely in part on the skills of Cecil County residents, including many of the county’s young people who are studying in those fields.
“It’s not all 0s and 1s and binary code,” he said. “It’s all those things that help us continue to run this.”
As a member of his high school’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program from grades 10 through 12, Kilgo said it is important to reach out to young people to demonstrate the career prospects that the Army can offer.
In that vein, Kilgo said APG recently finished a two-week program with high schoolers where APG employees showed the youth what they do there.
“It’s exposing them to the types of things that we do across the departments here at APG as a whole,” he said. “You kind of plant the seed.”
With over 2,100 buildings on APG’s installation between Aberdeen, Edgewood, Adelphi and Blossom Point, Druell said it is important that APG maintains the infrastructure at those facilities.
“Infrastructure is absolutely a top priority of ours to ensure that we are providing the right resources in a timely manner for our facilities, whether it’s the roofs, the infrastructure, the road network,” he said.
Included in that is a prioritization of quality housing for people living at those facilities, according to Druell.
“We are coming out of the housing crisis and we’re moving and transitioning into the housing campaign … We want to make sure [residents] have the right quality of life and living conditions that they would receive at any other installation,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.